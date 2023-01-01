Damaged in the earthquakes, Christchurch's fantastic art gallery has reopened brighter and bolder, presenting a stimulating mix of local and international exhibitions. Collection items range from the traditional to the startlingly contemporary – think light installations and interactive sculptures. Highlights from New Zealand painters capturing the country's bold landscapes include works by Rita Angus and Colin McCahon. Free one-hour guided tours take place at 11am and 2pm daily.
Christchurch Art Gallery
Top choice in Christchurch
