Christchurch

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Misty Christchurch morning

Getty Images/Moment Open

Overview

Welcome to a vibrant city in transition, coping creatively with the aftermath of NZ’s second-worst natural disaster. Traditionally the most English of NZ cities, Christchurch's heritage heart was all but hollowed out following the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes that left 186 people dead.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Christchurch Botanic Gardens.

    Botanic Gardens

    Christchurch

    Strolling through these 30 blissful riverside hectares of arboreal and floral splendour is a consummate Christchurch experience. Gorgeous at any time of…

  • Christchurch Art Gallery (Te Puna o Waiwhetu), one of New Zealand's most important public art collections.

    Christchurch Art Gallery

    Christchurch

    Damaged in the earthquakes, Christchurch's fantastic art gallery has reopened brighter and bolder, presenting a stimulating mix of local and international…

  • Outside of Quake City, a special exhibition about the Canterbury earthquakes in 2010-2011.

    Quake City

    Christchurch

    A must-visit for anyone interested in understanding the impact of the Canterbury earthquakes, this compact museum tells stories through photography, video…

  • The Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora building in Christchurch, New Zealand.

    Arts Centre

    Christchurch

    Dating from 1877, this enclave of Gothic Revival buildings was originally Canterbury College, the forerunner of Canterbury University. The buildings are…

  • Canterbury Museum on Hagley Park, Christchurch

    Canterbury Museum

    Christchurch

    Yes, there's a mummy and dinosaur bones, but the highlights of this museum are more local and more recent. The Māori galleries contain some beautiful…

  • Cathedral Square

    Cathedral Square

    Christchurch

    Christchurch's city square stands at the heart of the rebuilding efforts, with the remains of ChristChurch Cathedral emblematic of what has been lost. The…

  • International Antarctic Centre

    International Antarctic Centre

    Christchurch

    As one of only five 'gateway cities' to Antarctica, Christchurch has played a special role in Antarctic exploration since expeditionary ships to the icy…

  • Riccarton House & Bush

    Riccarton House & Bush

    Christchurch

    Historic Riccarton House (1856) sits proudly amid 12 hectares of pretty parkland and forest beside the Avon River. The grounds host the popular…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Christchurch

Activities

Local Strolls: A wander through New Zealand's Christchurch

Aug 1, 2024 • 3 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Christchurch with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Christchurch