International Antarctic Centre

As one of only five 'gateway cities' to Antarctica, Christchurch has played a special role in Antarctic exploration since expeditionary ships to the icy continent began departing from Lyttelton in the early 1900s. This huge complex, built for the administration of the NZ, US and Italian Antarctic programs, gives visitors the opportunity to learn about Antarctica in a fun, interactive environment.

Attractions include the Antarctic Storm chamber (where you can get a taste of -18°C wind chill), face-to-face encounters with resident little blue penguins, and a meet-and-greet with rescue huskies. Entry also includes the '4D theatre' (a 3D film with moving seats and a water spray) and a joyride on a Hägglund all-terrain amphibious Antarctic vehicle. An optional extra is the Penguin Backstage Tour (adult/child $25/15), which allows visitors behind the scenes of the Penguin Encounter.

A free shuttle to the centre departs from outside Canterbury Museum at 9am, 11am, 1pm and 3pm, returning at 10am, noon, 2pm and 4pm.