One of the city's key post-earthquake redevelopment projects is reinvigorating the area around the Avon (Ōtākaro) River. Running along the river as a self-guided walk, Ngā Whāriki Manaaki (Woven Mats of Welcome) is a series of 13 paved artworks welcoming visitors to the city. Look for them as you stroll along the riverside from the Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial to the Margaret Mahy Family Playground.