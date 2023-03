Unveiled in 2017, this moving monument comprises a 100m-long memorial wall, curved along the south bank of the Avon and engraved with the names of the 185 people who died as a result of the 22 February 2011 earthquake. On the opposite bank, a shady park provides a space for reflection and remembrance. The memorial's Māori name, Oi Manawa, means 'tremor or quivering of the heart'.