The pervasive eggy odour hasn't prevented ‘Sulphur City’ becoming one of the most touristed spots on the North Island. Some say this steady trade has seduced the town into resting on its laurels while its famous attractions perpetually hike up their prices. It's certainly true that Rotorua's dining and bar scene lags well behind nearby Tauranga and Taupo. While the urban fabric of ‘RotoVegas’ isn't particularly appealing, where else can you see steam casually wafting out of drains and mud boiling in public parks?
Rotorua Maori Hangi Dinner and Performance
Your journey through time unfolds when your coach travels to a pre-European village set deep within the forest, 15 minutes from Rotorua. Let this 3.5-hour tour and your imagination take over as your guide instructs you on the protocol for visiting the marae. A chief is selected, a song is learnt and the eerie cry of the welcome is heard before you enter the world of the proud warriors of the ancient Maori. You will experience the powhiri (welcome ceremony) before you enter the village, with crackling open fires in front of traditional whare (houses). You'll hear traditional Maori instruments and watch the daily activities of days gone by. In the wharenui (meeting house), a Rangiatea culture group offers a powerful display of haka song and dance. Then, as new friendships are forged, dine on a traditional hangi feast, where the food is cooked slowly beneath the ground in earth ovens. This is an amazing re-enactment based on actual events from history, with real characters, traditional arts and crafts, powerful song and dance while enjoying an authentic Hangi feast.
Hobbiton, Rotorua and Waitomo Caves Day Trip
Hotel pickups from 6:30am - Please note you must be ready and waiting at your specified time. We have set times at the attractions on tour - We apologise but If you are late we cannot wait. We start our day traveling from Auckland to Hobbiton through Waikato, where you will take in the gorgeous scenery of Dairy Farms and the Hauraki Plains. On arrival at Hobbiton, you will be guided through the picturesque, 1,250 acre sheep farm with spectacular views across to the Kaimai Ranges. You will be escorted through the twelve acre site and be given fascinating details of how the Hobbiton Movie set was created.The Hobbit holes, Green Dragon Inn, the Mill and other structures were created for The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films. They can be viewed and you will see how this beautiful piece of Waikato farmland was transformed into The Shire from Middle-Earth, with the finale being a complimentary drink at the "Green Dragon Inn". After this tour you will travel to Rotorua (approximately 55 minutes) to Te Puia where you will have lunch. Te Puia spans 70 hectares within the historic Te Whakarewarewa Valley, on the edge of Rotorua. It is home to the Pohutu geyser, mud pools, hot springs, silica formations, the Kiwi bird and the national schools of wood carving, weaving, stone and bone carving. They have shared these treasures with manuhiri (visitors) for 170 years and proudly continue that legacy today.From there we travel to Waitomo Caves, World renowned and a magnet for both local and overseas visitors, the Waitomo Glowworm Caves occupy a high placing in the New Zealand vacation wish-list. The glow worm, Arachnocampa luminosa, is unique to New Zealand. Thousands of these tiny creatures radiate their unmistakable luminescent light as expert guides provide informative commentary on the Caves' historical and geological significance. You will walk into the caves and sail out in a small boat.
Hobbiton Movie Set Tour from Rotorua
Spend some time in Middle-earth as you explore the Hobbiton Movie Set, and delight in tales about hobbits on this half-day Lord of the Rings movie set and farm tour. After a 45-minute drive from Rotorua you will arrive at the Hobbiton Movie Set, constructed on a working New Zealand sheep farm and one of the last remaining structures from the famous Lord of the Rings films. You’ll explore the Hobbiton Movie Set and village, where Bilbo Baggins lived and the quest for the ring began. Have your photo taken in front of a hobbit hole or the by the pond while your guide entertains you with the stories and insider dish about filming these Hollywood blockbusters in New Zealand.You don’t have to be a Lord of the Rings movie lover to enjoy this tour with all its wonderful North Island scenery, but if you are, this tour will be all the more special.
Rotorua Eco Thermal Small Group Morning Tour
After morning pickup from your Rotorua hotel, travel about 25 minutes in a comfortable minivan to Wai-O-Tapu Thermal Wonderland, taking in the sight of farmland and forests as you drive.Upon arrival at Wai-O-Tapu, your experienced guide leads you along well-marked paths to reach a series of brilliantly colored natural pools of steaming hot water that bubble with geothermal activity. Hear a morning presentation about the Lady Knox Geyser and watch the daily eruption that shoots a fountain of water high into the air. Your guide explains how the Tarawera Volcano eruption in 1866 formed the park's natural hot springs that glow in bright yellow, orange and turquoise colors. Your guide also points out examples of how the native bush regenerated after the eruption. As you take in bubbling mud pools, steaming lakes and more, you’ll understand why Wai-O-Tapu is considered one of the world’s most surreal places.Expect a leisurely walk along wide trails with plenty of time for photo ops and informative commentary from your guide. Feel free to ask any questions that you may have as you admire the otherworldly beauty of Wai-O-Tapu. See even more geothermal spots during a short drive through the Waimangu Volcanic Valley. Your guide explains the ways that local Maori people have used the sites as well as how New Zealand’s volcanic processes work. At the end of your 4-hour tour, your guide returns you to your Rotorau hotel.
Tauranga Shore Excursion: ‘Lord of the Rings’ Set, Rotorua
Your shore excursion begins with pickup from your cruise ship port at Tauranga. The scenic route to Middle Earth takes you across the Tauranga harbor bridge, then leaves the Bay of Plenty coast to climb the Kaimai mountain range and enter the Waikato district's lush farmlands.Arriving at Hobbiton near the town of Matamata in Waikato, meet your guide and take a two-hour tour of this famous movie set location. Enter the world of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings on a walk past hobbit holes, stand under the party tree and admire the gently rolling farmland that brought the Shire to life. Your Hobbiton tour concludes with a drink of beer, cider or ginger beer at the Green Dragon Inn.Your tour continues over the Mamaku mountain range and into Rotorua. Stop for lunch (own expense) beside Lake Rotorua, then continue to the living thermal village of Whakarewarewa.Accompanied by a Maori guide, admire the amazing thermal springs and bubbling mud pools, and see the famous Pohutu Geyser burst into life. Listen to your guide's fascinating commentary, and hear how people learned to live in harmony with the geothermal activity, cooking over steam vents and bathing in the hot springs.Your tour also takes you to the traditional Maori meeting house, Whare Tupuna, with its ancient wood carvings. See Maori customs and legends come to life when you experience a traditional Maori welcome, songs and dances, including the warlike Haka dance with its demonstration of fighting skills.The return trip to the port follows a different route, revealing more of New Zealand's scenic beauty. If time allows, stop at a redwood forest en route for a photo shoot -- with cloaks, hats, staffs and swords provided, you can dress up as Bilbo, Gandalf, Eowyn and other favorite characters from The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit for the ultimate souvenir of your trip to Middle Earth!Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Tauranga port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Shore Excursion: Rotorua Tour from Tauranga
On leaving port you head to Rotorua via Pyes Pa Rd, which was originally a walking track by Maori to and from the coast to Rotorua, this is now a popular highway. On our way you pass some beautiful scenery and take a stop where Mt Tarawera can be pointed out and the destruction by its eruption which caused the Buried Village.As you arrive into Rotorua a description of its history is given before arriving to our main destination Te Puia, the Maori Cultural Center. From our arrival, clients are given a personalized tour of the old pa site, through the thermal grounds (of boiling mud and geysers), and shown the wood-carving school, flax weaving & the kiwi bird. This is followed by a Maori Welcome onto the marae, before entering a meeting house for a performance by a Maori concert party. After our 2 hours at Te Puia you head for lunch (your own expense) at a small cafe on the lake front. After lunch, you watch the lake activities before going on to the Government Gardens. The main attractions referred to are: The Rosegardens, The old Bath House (now the Rotorua Museum), The Blue Baths, The Princes Gate Hotel, The Polynesian Spa & Sulphur Point. You then travel past the Redwood Forest, explaining how it came about.Owing to sailing times, it is normally time to head back to Tauranga, you return by a different route to give an overview of the region.En route for Tauranga, clients are given the story of the kiwifruit – from how it is grown, picked, pruned, made into a variety of by-products and exported. You stop briefly to view a kiwifruit orchard, Kiwifruit Country, then travel back stopping at beautiful Mt Maunganui waterfront and beach. If necessary you may reverse the order of the tour to fit in with booking times at Te Puia. Worry-free Shore Excursion: Supplier will ensure your timely return to the Tauranga port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, the supplier will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.