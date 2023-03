Thermal activity comes no cheaper than at this free public park that runs along the western edge of the town centre. It's a wonderful juxtaposition of genteel gardens and nature at its most unpredictable – Dante's Inferno with green grass. Parents push strollers past duck-filled ponds and through the wisteria arbour, while activity ranges from tiny bubbling pots of mud right up to the frantically steaming Lake Kuirau.

Keep your toddlers on a tight rein.