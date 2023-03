Consecrated in 1918, Ōhinemutu's historic timber church is intricately decorated with Māori carvings, tukutuku (woven panels), painted scrollwork and stained-glass windows. One window features an etched image of Christ wearing a Māori cloak, appearing to walk on the waters of Lake Rotorua, visible through the glass. Behind the church is a military graveyard and memorial – note the above-ground burials due to the geothermal activity.