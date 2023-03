Lake Rotorua is the largest of the district’s 18 lakes and is − underneath all that water − a spent volcano. Near the centre of the lake is Mokoia Island, a bird sanctuary that was for centuries occupied by various subtribes of the area. The lake can be explored by jetboat, paddle steamer or from the air, with several operators situated at the lakefront.

Katoa Lake Rotorua can get you onto Mokoia Island.