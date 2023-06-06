Rotorua

Champagne Pool

Overview

Catch a whiff of Rotorua’s sulphur-rich air and you’ve already had an introduction to NZ’s most dynamic geothermal area. The Māori revered this place, naming one of the most spectacular springs Wai-O-Tapu (Sacred Waters). Today 34% of the population is Māori, with cultural performances and traditional hāngi (steam-cooked banquets) as big an attraction as the landscape itself.

  • Pohutu Geyser in Te Puia, Rotorua, New Zealand.

    Te Puia

    Rotorua

    Te Puia dials up the heat on Māoritanga (things Māori) with explosive performances from both its cultural troupe and Pōhutu (Big Splash), its famous…

  • Redwoods Whakarewarewa Forest.

    Redwoods Whakarewarewa Forest

    Rotorua

    This magical park of forest giants is 5km southeast of town. From 1899, 170 tree species were planted here to see which could be grown successfully for…

  • Maori thermal village Whakarewarewa, Rotorua, New Zealand.

    Whakarewarewa

    Rotorua

    Wander the streets of this living village, where the local Tūhourangi/Ngāti Wāhiao people have resided for centuries, with its homes, stores, cafes and…

  • Hot spring in Kuirau Park

    Kuirau Park

    Rotorua

    Thermal activity comes no cheaper than at this free public park that runs along the western edge of the town centre. It's a wonderful juxtaposition of…

  • Museum of Rotorua

    Rotorua Museum

    Rotorua

    Constructed in a striking faux-Tudor style, this museum, which began life in 1908 as an elegant spa retreat called the Bath House, has been closed since…

  • Rainbow Springs Nature Park

    Rainbow Springs Nature Park

    Rotorua

    The natural springs here are home to wild trout and eels, which you can peer at through an underwater viewer, and plenty of animals, including tuatara (a…

  • Ohinemutu

    Ohinemutu

    Rotorua

    Ohinemutu is a lakeside Māori village that is home to around 260 people. Highlights include the 1905 Tama-te-Kapua Meeting House (not open to visitors),…

  • Lake Rotorua

    Lake Rotorua

    Rotorua

    Lake Rotorua is the largest of the district’s 18 lakes and is − underneath all that water − a spent volcano. Near the centre of the lake is Mokoia Island,…

