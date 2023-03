Ohinemutu is a lakeside Māori village that is home to around 260 people. Highlights include the 1905 Tama-te-Kapua Meeting House (not open to visitors), many steaming volcanic vents, and the wonderful Māori-British mash-up that is St Faith’s Anglican Church. Be respectful if you visit the village: this is private land, and locals don't appreciate loud, nosy tourists wandering around taking photos of their houses.