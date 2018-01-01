Full-Day Milford Sound Extraordinaire Tour from Te Anau

Your full-day Milford Sound extraordinaire tour begins when you are picked up from your Te Anau or Manapouri accommodation and you get your first views of the South Fiord. Te Anau Downs is the first stop. This sheltered harbour (Bluegum Bay) is opposite the Middle Fiord and the starting point for the famous Milford Track. Then, See the lovely views of the Earl & Livingston Mountains at Eglinton Valley. Mirror Lakes is a 5-minute board walk which takes you through typical beech forest and wetland pools. The reflections from the Earl Mountains are amazing! The 45th South Parallel is the half way point between the Equator & the South Pole. You will then visit Knob’s Flat for a toilet stop and information boards. Last chance to use a telephone! Head to Cascade Creek - A lovely view of Russell lupins in flower, with the Earl Mountains as a backdrop. You will then have a view of Lake Gunn with fantastic reflections on a fine day. The Hollyford Lookout offers spectacular views of the Hollyford Valley and the Darren Mountains. Marian Cascade is an optional 20-minute return walk to a fantastic cascade of glacier fed water that tumbles from Lake Marian. You will then visit Gunn’s Camp - Home baking is part of the famous morning tea stop; just 10-minutes’ drive from the Marian corner. This is an un-spoilt spot in this world heritage park. Enjoy a visit to the historic museum and gift shop. Fall’s Creek offers your first photo of a spectacular permanent waterfall. Monkey Creek allows for 360 degrees of photos, with fantastic views of the Upper Hollyford Valley, with towering 2000+ meter mountains. If time permits, you can take an optional 5 minute walk through subalpine vegetation to a stunning view of the Gertrude Valley. A stop at the east portal of the 1270 meter long Homer Tunnel, at 930 meters above sea level is where you might get a first look at a Kea. (cheeky South Island mountain parrot). The Cleddau Valley has a classic view of the glacier carved valley, as the road winds down, during the last part of the journey to Milford Sound. At The Chasm you will be able to take a 10 minute walk to see the Cleddau River, where it is confined to a 22 meter deep narrow ravine. It continues to carve fascinating formations through diorite rock. This is an easy must do walk. Mt Tutoko is a ‘cameras only’ 1-minute stop at the first view of the highest mountain in Fiordland at 2723 meters. You will then have your last stop before Milford Sound at Tutoko Bridge where there is a spectacular view of the river, with Mt Tutoko as the back drop for a stunning photo. At last you will arrive at Milford Sound. Enjoy a 2-hour cruise on the famous Milford Sound with its towering mountains and thundering waterfalls. This is your chance to see dolphins, seals and the Fiordland crested penguin before you are taken back to your accommodation.