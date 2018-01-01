Welcome to Napier
Napier activities
Shore Excursion: Half-Day Tour of Napier
You will be met at Napier’s Aquarium (the second bus stop) after disembarking from the free cruise ship shuttle.We drive through Napier's Art Deco CBD and our first stop is at the iconic Art Deco National Tobacco for a quick tour and a photo opportunity. We then proceed to Esk Valley, past vineyards, stone fruit orchards, pip fruit orchards and Avocado plantations. Our next stop is the Spanish Mission style Esk Valley memorial church. This church was built in memory of soldiers who lost their lives during the First World War. Seafield farms bounds the church and we take the farm road up to the exclusive viewing platform. The platform is 650ft / 202m above sea level and enables wonderful views of the bay and surrounding farmland. Complementary refreshments are provided at the platform. We then travel back to Napier and our final stop is the Bluff Hill lookout overlooking the port where your cruise ship will be tied up below. The tour concludes with you being delivered safely back to the Napier i-SITE from where the free shuttle will take you back to your cruise ship. Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your excursion ends with ample time for you to return to the Napier port for your ship’s departure. In the extremely unlikely event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Napier Shore Excursion: Art Deco Tour, Wine and Beer Tastings
Your shore excursion will begin at approximately 7:30am (or 30-minutes after your ships arrival). This tour is only for pre-booked passengers, meaning you won’t be waiting around for seats to fill ensuring you a stress-free and non-rushed experience!You will discover the Art Deco portion of this tour. Take in all the main Art Deco features in and around Napier City and Suburbs including an Art Deco Suburb and much more.The second portion of the tour will be tasting wines at 2 very different wineries on the day. Visit a great ale house set in the historic part of Napier beside the inner harbor. Here you can select 3 drinks (not samples) from their range.
Self Guided Electric Bike Rental in Napier
You can ride the Hawke’s Bay Trail, explore beaches, the art deco city of Napier, and if you like ride to the Bluff Hill lookout on the e-bike. A fleet of 10 European designed e-bikes are ready each day. E-bikes provide pedal assist up to 25km per hour. Fishbike has a very good location based in a Surf Life Saving Club building right on the beach with the Hawke’s Bay Trail at our front door and a free public car park next door. Fishbike is also very close to downtown Napier City and the Cruise ship wharf. Back up service provided.
Half-Day Self Guided Mountain Biking Experience from Napier
You will be collected from your Napier accommodation in the morning or afternoon, or you will be met in the carpark of the mountain bike park if a transfer is not required. You will be given a safety briefing before being set up on your bike and having your helmet fitted. You will also be provided with the park trail map and park permit. You are then free to explore the many cross-country and downhill trails of the park until your return transfer. If you prefer to self-drive you will be met to collect the bikes or you can return them to the Ahuriri, Napier base. Why not add the exhilaration of mountain biking to your Hawke’s Bay experience?
Napier Hybrid Bike Rental
At the Departure Point, the friendly team will ensure you are fitted to the right bike for your needs and will provide maps and lots of information on where to ride. You can choose routes that include wineries, a chocolate factory, scenic wetlands, beautiful coastlines and more,the choice is yours! You can use the bike during the store opening hours at your leisure, if you want more, ask about our after hours pick up and drop off. Start your Hawke’s Bay adventure!
Private VIP Luxury Tour - Choose number of days & we take you all around NZ!
Looking for a private vehicle with a driver to take you around the North Island, South Island or even both?Wish to experience New Zealand as a local & learn about our culture and traditions?Look no further, you're in the right place!We have set itineraries that you can check out or we can make a special one for you at no extra charge. Destinations in North Island like Auckland West Coast Beaches, Goat Island Marine Reserve, Matakana, Bay of Islands, Cape Reinga, 90-mile beach, Hobbiton Movie Set, Waitomo Glow Worm Caves, Rotorua, Hamilton, Taupo, New Plymouth, Tongariro, Coromandel, Tauranga, Mt Maunganui, Napier & Wellington.Thats not it, we can also take you on an amazing Ferry ride to the South Island to explore spots like Arthur pass, Franz Joseph, Fox Glacier, Lake Wanaka, Queenstown, Cardrona, Milford Sounds, Dunedin & Christchurch.Accommodation can be arranged for you at an extra cost or you can make your own arrangments.The Vehicle is fully equipped with everything you need for a comfortable and luxurious trip.Our Mercedes Sprinter vans have USB charging cables, Bluetooth for you to play your music in the car, Free Wifi, Complimentary snacks & water plus having your own experienced tour guide/driver.Our local guide will teach you all about New Zealand and show you the hidden spots that no one else can show you.Languages available (per request depending on availability): English, Arabic, Mandarin, Cantonese, Spanish and Portuguese.This is indeed the best way to safely travel New Zealand without any worries or stress.