Shore Excursion: Half-Day Tour of Napier

You will be met at Napier’s Aquarium (the second bus stop) after disembarking from the free cruise ship shuttle.We drive through Napier's Art Deco CBD and our first stop is at the iconic Art Deco National Tobacco for a quick tour and a photo opportunity. We then proceed to Esk Valley, past vineyards, stone fruit orchards, pip fruit orchards and Avocado plantations. Our next stop is the Spanish Mission style Esk Valley memorial church. This church was built in memory of soldiers who lost their lives during the First World War. Seafield farms bounds the church and we take the farm road up to the exclusive viewing platform. The platform is 650ft / 202m above sea level and enables wonderful views of the bay and surrounding farmland. Complementary refreshments are provided at the platform. We then travel back to Napier and our final stop is the Bluff Hill lookout overlooking the port where your cruise ship will be tied up below. The tour concludes with you being delivered safely back to the Napier i-SITE from where the free shuttle will take you back to your cruise ship. Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your excursion ends with ample time for you to return to the Napier port for your ship’s departure. In the extremely unlikely event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.