Inside this modern complex with its stingray-inspired roof are piranhas, terrapins, eels, kiwi, tuatara and a whole lotta fish. Snorkellers can swim with sharks ($100), or sign up for a 'Little Penguin Close Encounter' ($70). The penguins get a feed at 9.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm, the reef fish at 10am and sharks at 2pm.