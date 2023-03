There's plenty of great vineyard dining around Hawke's Bay, but copper-clad Elephant Hill in beachy Te Awanga is something special. Huge picture windows provide unencumbered views of Cape Kidnappers, and Elephant Hill's hand-picked sustainable wines partner supremely with seasonal dishes like lamb rump with anchovy and garlic, or whitefish, scampi and saffron gnocchi (mains $36 to $43).