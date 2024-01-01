Te Mata Estate

Hastings & Around

Created in the shadows of Te Mata Peak, the legendary Coleraine red at this unpretentious, old-school, family-run winery is worth the trip all on its own.

  • A backpacker standing at the top of Te Mata Peak in Hawke's Bay, New Zealand.

    Te Mata Peak

    2.2 MILES

    Rising dramatically from the Heretaunga Plains 16km south of Havelock North, Te Mata Peak (399m) is part of the 1-sq-km Te Mata Trust Park. The summit…

  • The Daily Telegraph building in Napier, New Zealand.

    Daily Telegraph Building

    12.47 MILES

    The Daily Telegraph is one of the stars of Napier's art-deco show, with superb zigzags, fountain shapes and a symmetrically patterned facade. If the front…

  • National Tobacco Company Building

    National Tobacco Company Building

    12.99 MILES

    Around the shore at Ahuriri, the National Tobacco Company Building (1932) is arguably the region’s deco masterpiece, combining art-deco forms with the…

  • The Museum Theatre Gallery (MTG) on Hawke’s Bay in Napier, New Zealand.

    MTG Hawke’s Bay

    12.51 MILES

    The beating cultural heart of Napier is the smart-looking MTG – a gleaming-white museum-theatre-gallery space by the water. The MTG showcases live…

  • Gannet colony at Cape Kidnappers.

    Gannet Colony

    9.29 MILES

    The gaggling gannet colony at Cape Kidnappers – Te Kauwae-a-Māui to local Māori – is best visited between early November and late February, when the…

  • Black Barn Vineyards

    Black Barn Vineyards

    0.38 MILES

    This hip, inventive winery has a bistro, a gallery, a popular summer Saturday morning farmers market (one of the first in NZ) and an amphitheatre for…

  • Elephant Hill

    Elephant Hill

    4.07 MILES

    There's plenty of great vineyard dining around Hawke's Bay, but copper-clad Elephant Hill in beachy Te Awanga is something special. Huge picture windows…

  • National Aquarium of New Zealand

    National Aquarium of New Zealand

    11.71 MILES

    Inside this modern complex with its stingray-inspired roof are piranhas, terrapins, eels, kiwi, tuatara and a whole lotta fish. Snorkellers can swim with…

