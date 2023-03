Napier's elegant seaside avenue is lined with huge Norfolk Island pines, and dotted with motels and charming timber villas. Along its length are parks, quirky sunken gardens, a mini-golf course, a skate park, a sound shell, a swim centre and an aquarium. Near the north end of the parade is the Tom Parker Fountain, best viewed at night when it's lavishly lit. Next to it is the Pania of the Reef sculpture.