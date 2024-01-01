Pania of the Reef

Napier

LoginSave

A bronze statue of the sea-dwelling Pania, whose tale is long and heartbreaking – ask a local to regale you with her story or read the statue's plaque.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • A backpacker standing at the top of Te Mata Peak in Hawke's Bay, New Zealand.

    Te Mata Peak

    14.77 MILES

    Rising dramatically from the Heretaunga Plains 16km south of Havelock North, Te Mata Peak (399m) is part of the 1-sq-km Te Mata Trust Park. The summit…

  • The Daily Telegraph building in Napier, New Zealand.

    Daily Telegraph Building

    0.18 MILES

    The Daily Telegraph is one of the stars of Napier's art-deco show, with superb zigzags, fountain shapes and a symmetrically patterned facade. If the front…

  • National Tobacco Company Building

    National Tobacco Company Building

    1.32 MILES

    Around the shore at Ahuriri, the National Tobacco Company Building (1932) is arguably the region’s deco masterpiece, combining art-deco forms with the…

  • The Museum Theatre Gallery (MTG) on Hawke’s Bay in Napier, New Zealand.

    MTG Hawke’s Bay

    0.08 MILES

    The beating cultural heart of Napier is the smart-looking MTG – a gleaming-white museum-theatre-gallery space by the water. The MTG showcases live…

  • Gannet colony at Cape Kidnappers.

    Gannet Colony

    14.04 MILES

    The gaggling gannet colony at Cape Kidnappers – Te Kauwae-a-Māui to local Māori – is best visited between early November and late February, when the…

  • Black Barn Vineyards

    Black Barn Vineyards

    12.8 MILES

    This hip, inventive winery has a bistro, a gallery, a popular summer Saturday morning farmers market (one of the first in NZ) and an amphitheatre for…

  • Elephant Hill

    Elephant Hill

    9.58 MILES

    There's plenty of great vineyard dining around Hawke's Bay, but copper-clad Elephant Hill in beachy Te Awanga is something special. Huge picture windows…

  • National Aquarium of New Zealand

    National Aquarium of New Zealand

    0.88 MILES

    Inside this modern complex with its stingray-inspired roof are piranhas, terrapins, eels, kiwi, tuatara and a whole lotta fish. Snorkellers can swim with…

View more attractions

Nearby Napier attractions

1. Tom Parker Fountain

0.01 MILES

A 1936 art-deco fountain named after a local gentlemen's outfitter of the day. Best viewed at night when it's flamboyantly lit.

2. Marine Parade

0.05 MILES

Napier's elegant seaside avenue is lined with huge Norfolk Island pines, and dotted with motels and charming timber villas. Along its length are parks,…

3. MTG Hawke’s Bay

0.08 MILES

The beating cultural heart of Napier is the smart-looking MTG – a gleaming-white museum-theatre-gallery space by the water. The MTG showcases live…

4. Daily Telegraph Building

0.18 MILES

The Daily Telegraph is one of the stars of Napier's art-deco show, with superb zigzags, fountain shapes and a symmetrically patterned facade. If the front…

5. Sunken Gardens

0.25 MILES

An interesting historic curio (1969) along Napier's waterfront promenade with tidy floral arrangements set into the ground below street level. A pretty…

6. Napier Prison

0.3 MILES

On the run from the law? Assuage your guilt with a tour of the grim 1862 Napier Prison (the oldest in NZ) on the hill behind the town. There's a self…

7. Centennial Gardens

0.34 MILES

Whoa! A massive waterfall right in the middle of Napier! There may be an artificial pump system in play, but we don't mind – it's still an impressive…

8. Bluff Hill Lookout

0.65 MILES

The convoluted route to the top of Bluff Hill (102m) goes up and down like an elevator on speed (best to drive), but rewards intrepid mountaineers with…