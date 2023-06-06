Napier

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Napier, New Zealand -December-30-2017 : The classic cars tour parked in front of T&G building an iconic art deco landmark building in Napier town, New Zealand.

Getty Images

Overview

The Napier of today – a charismatic, sunny, composed city with the air of an affluent English seaside resort – is the silver lining of the dark cloud that was the deadly 1931 earthquake. Rebuilt in the popular architectural styles of the time, the city retains a unique concentration of art-deco buildings. Don’t expect the Chrysler Building – Napier is resolutely low-rise – but you will find amazingly intact 1930s facades and streetscapes, which can provoke a Great Gatsby-esque swagger in the least romantic soul. Linger a while to discover some of regional New Zealand's best restaurants and also a few excellent wineries less visited than the bigger names around nearby Hastings and Havelock North.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • The Daily Telegraph building in Napier, New Zealand.

    Daily Telegraph Building

    Napier

    The Daily Telegraph is one of the stars of Napier's art-deco show, with superb zigzags, fountain shapes and a symmetrically patterned facade. If the front…

  • National Tobacco Company Building

    National Tobacco Company Building

    Napier

    Around the shore at Ahuriri, the National Tobacco Company Building (1932) is arguably the region’s deco masterpiece, combining art-deco forms with the…

  • The Museum Theatre Gallery (MTG) on Hawke’s Bay in Napier, New Zealand.

    MTG Hawke’s Bay

    Napier

    The beating cultural heart of Napier is the smart-looking MTG – a gleaming-white museum-theatre-gallery space by the water. The MTG showcases live…

  • Marine Parade

    Marine Parade

    Napier

    Napier's elegant seaside avenue is lined with huge Norfolk Island pines, and dotted with motels and charming timber villas. Along its length are parks,…

  • Otatara Pā Historic Reserve

    Otatara Pā Historic Reserve

    Napier

    Wooden palisades, carved pou (memorial posts) and a carved gate help bring this pā (fortified village) site to life. An hour-long loop walk across grassy…

  • Sea Walls

    Sea Walls

    Napier

    Painted recently as part of a street-art festival, there are 50 colourful and thought-provoking murals scattered across central Napier and Ahuriri. Pick…

  • National Aquarium of New Zealand

    National Aquarium of New Zealand

    Napier

    Inside this modern complex with its stingray-inspired roof are piranhas, terrapins, eels, kiwi, tuatara and a whole lotta fish. Snorkellers can swim with…

  • Napier Prison

    Napier Prison

    Napier

    On the run from the law? Assuage your guilt with a tour of the grim 1862 Napier Prison (the oldest in NZ) on the hill behind the town. There's a self…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Napier with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Napier