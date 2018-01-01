3 Nights Gangtok with Tsomgo Lake

Day 01: NJP Rly Station / IXB Airport-Gangtok (120 km / 5 hrs)Arrival at Railway Station / Airport. Our representative will meet you on your arrival and assist you in your transfer to Gangtok and hotel accommodation. On arrival, check-in to hotel. Spend rest of the day at leisure.Overnight stay at Gangtok. Day 02: Gangtok Local SightseeingEnjoy early morning breakfast. Later proceed for a full-day sightseeing of Gangtok (at 5,500 ft.) at 7:00 hrs. Your sightseeing starts at Tashi view point, which offers spectacular view of the majestic Mount Kanchenjunga also called Mt. Khanchendzonga (world’s third highest peak at 28,208 ft). Next, visit two temples Ganesh Tok, dedicated to Hindu God Ganesha, and Hanuman Tok, dedicated to monkey God Hanuman. Both the temples offer spectacular panoramic view of the Gangtok town and of the snow capped peaks. Later, proceed to Flower Exhibition center in Gangtok. Sight variety of Orchids, flowering plants and shrubs. Further, visit Cottage Industry and Handicraft Centre, a unit to preserve and promote the ethnic arts and crafts of the state. Afterward, visit Namgyal Institute of Tibetology, whose foundation stone was laid by the 14th Dalai Lama in 1957. It’s a research centre to study on all things Tibetan. There is a museum, and a library, which stores some of the largest collections of Tibetan work after Tibet. Next, visit Dro-dul Chorten Stupa, a huge Buddhist monument marked by a golden top dome. Later visit Enchey Monastery, famous for its Chinese Pagoda style design, and one of the most recognized monastery in Sikkim. The famous masked dance Chaam is performed here every year, usually in December. Break for lunch at 1:00 hrs. After lunch (Own Expences), proceed for sightseeing at Banjakhri Falls, a scenic waterfall set amidst a beautiful landscaped garden reflecting Sikkim’s exotic flora and rich culture. After finishing for the day, at 4:00 pm, return to your hotel in Gangtok. Overnight Stay. Day 03: Excursion to Tsomgo LakeAfter breakfast, proceed for an excursion to Tsomgo Lake (located at an elevation of 12,400 ft), situated 34 km from Gangtok. Tsomgo Lake, also known as Changu Lake, is considered sacred by the locals of Sikkim. The lake is a visual delight for the visitors, owing to its picturesque surroundings. While during winter the lake becomes frozen, in summer it turns into a beautiful canvas of blossoming flowers. Return to Gangtok. Overnight stay at Gangtok hotel. (In case of Land slide or any other reason, Tsomgo Lake is closed; we will provided alternate sightseeing.) Day 04: Gangtok-NJP Rly Station / IXB airport (120 kms / 5 hrs)After breakfast, checkout of the hotel and get transferred to Railway Station / Airport for your onward journey.