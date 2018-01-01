Welcome to Gangtok
More than anything, Gangtok's a good place for post-trek R&R, for organising tours and permits, and for meeting fellow travellers to make up a necessary group.
The NH31A (Rangpo–Mangan road) is Gangtok's crooked north–south spine. Mostly pedestrianised Mahatma Ghandi (MG) Marg, the social-commercial hub, is packed with restaurants, shops, travel agents and a bustling early-evening passeggiata of relaxed wanderers.
Short Escape to Gangtok
Day 1 : Arrival At Bagdogra - Gangtok (124 Kms / 4 Hrs) On the day of arrival at Bagdogra airport, our Holidays At representative will meet you and later drive to Gangtok. Upon arrival at Gangtok check in your hotel for night stay. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 2 : At Gangtok Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for full day guided tour to Gangtok, visit Hanuman Talk, Ganesh Talk & Tashi View Point, later drive for rest of the points, that is the seven points - Rumtek Monastery or Jhakri Water Falls, Directorate of Handicrafts and Handlooms (Closed on Sunday), Cable Car (Own Ticket), Research Institute of Tibetology (Closed on Sunday), Do-Dul-Chorten (Stupar), Botanical Garden & flower show. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 3 : Gangtok - Tsomgo Lake - Gangtok (40 Kms / 2 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for day excursion to Tsomgo Lake & Baba Mandir (In case of land slide or any reason Tsomgo Lake is closed we will provide alternate sightseeing) at the height of 12400 ft / 3780 Mts with an average depth of 50 ft. The cool water of the lake is perfectly attuned with the scenic beauty around. Overnight at Hotel. Day 4 : Gangtok - Bagdogra (126 Kms / 4 Hrs) and Departure Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Bagdogra airport to board the flight for your home.
Enchanting Sikkim
Day 1 : Arrival At Bagdogra - Gangtok (124 Kms / 4 Hrs) On the day of arrival at Bagdogra airport, our Holidays At representative will meet you and later drive to Gangtok. Upon arrival at Gangtok check in your hotel for night stay. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 2 : Gangtok - Tsomgo Lake - Gangtok (40 Kms / 2 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for day excursion to Tsomgo Lake & Baba Mandir (In case of land slide or any reason Tsomgo Lake is closed we will provide alternate sightseeing) at the height of 12400 ft / 3780 Mts with an average depth of 50 ft. The cool water of the lake is perfectly attuned with the scenic beauty around. Overnight at Hotel. Day 3 : Gangtok - Namchi (80 Kms / 2:30 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for full day guided tour to Gangtok, visit Hanuman Talk, Ganesh Talk & Tashi View Point, later drive for rest of the points, that is the seven points - Rumtek Monastery or Jhakri Water Falls, Directorate of Handicrafts and Handlooms (Closed on Sunday), Cable Car (Own Ticket), Research Institute of Tibetology (Closed on Sunday), Do-Dul-Chorten (Stupar), Botanical Garden & flower show. Later check out from hotel and drive to Namchi. Upon arrival at Namchi check in your hotel for night stay. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 4 : Namchi - Ravangla - Namchi (26 Kms / 1 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for day excursion tour to Ravangla, visit Buddha Park, Ravangla Town, Rallong Monastery & Tendong Hill. Overnight at Hotel. Day 5 : Namchi - Bagdogra (97 Kms / 3:30 Hrs) and Departure Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Bagdogra airport to board the flight for your home.
7-Night Land of Pristine and Mystic Beauty from Siliguri
Day 1: Siliguri - Gangtok (D)Be picked up at New Jalpaiguri Railway Station or Bagdogra Airport in Siliguri and then transferr to Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim. Begin to feel the effects of the increasing tranquility as you journey into the land of monastery, mystic rituals and festivals at an height of 5,480 feet. Check into your hotel, for a free evening and stay overnight at Keepsa Residency or Terrace Vally in Gangtok. Day 2: Gangtok - Tsomgo Lake (B,D)Wake up for breakfast and a day excursion to Tsomgo Lake nearly (2 hours drive). The Lake is oval shaped lake nearly 50 feet deep, generally covered in snow for most of the year the year. Head back to Gangtok and stay overnight in Gangtok. Day 3: Gangtok (B,D)After breakfast drive into the city of Gangtok for sightseeing. There you'll visit the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom, Research Institute of Tibetology, Do Drul Chorten Stupa, Rumtek Monastery Enchey Monastery, White Hall, Flower Show, and Tashi View Point, one of the finest falls close to Gangtok. Stay overnight in Gangtok. Day 4: Gangtok - Pelling (B,D)Transfer to Pelling. One can enjoy the spectacular Eastern Himalayan Range from Pelling. Stay at Norbughang Resort in Pelling. Day 5: Pelling (B,D)After breakfast start a full-day sightseeing and visit some of the most popular attractions including Pemayangtse Monastery, Rimbi Falls, Khecheopalri Lake, Sanga Choeling Monastery and Rabdentse Ruins. Overnight stay in Pelling. Day 6: Pelling - Darjeeling (B,D)Transfer to Darjeeling. Overnight stay at hotel Hermitage in Darjeeling. Day 7: Darjeeling (B,D)Early morning around 3:45 am drive to 8,000 feet through primitive forests of oak, magnolia to Tiger Hill to view sunrise over Kanchendzonga Peak (subject to clear weather). On the way back visit Ghoom Monastery, Peace memorial and Batasia Loop. Return to the hotel for breakfast and, after getting some rest, proceed for a city tour to visit Padmaja Naidu Zoological Park, Ropeway, Tenzing Gumpo Rock, Tea Estate, Natural History Museum, and Peace Pagoda. Also visit the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (closed on Thursday) and Tibetan Refugee Self Help Center (closed on Sunday). If the attraction is closed, you will go to the Japanese temple instead. Transfer back to the hotel for overnight stay in Darjeeling. Day 8: Darjeeling - Siliguri (B)There is no itinerary planned for the day. After breakfast transfer to New Jalpaiguri Railway Station or Bagdogra Airport for your journey onward.
4 Nights 5 Days Darjeeling & Sikkim Tours From Nepal
Day 01: Pick up from your hotel in Kathmandu and then drive to Kathmandu domestic airport. Scenic flight to Bhadrapur. Drive to Gangtok via Kakarvitta ,Siliguri. Arrival in Sikkim [D] Today meet at your hotel in Kathmandu. Drive to Kathmandu airport. Fly to Bhadrapur Airport. On arrival at Bhadrapur Airport , meet your local representative and escorts through enticing views of tea states to Gangtok, the capital city of Sikkim. Upon arrival at Gangtok, check in at hotel and leisure overnight. Day 02: Gangtok - Tsomgo Lake – Ranka Bustee (Village farm House)[BD]. Visit Tsomgo lake. This alke is at an altitude of 3,780m and its near to India China Border. After the visit to the lake drive to Ranka Bustee (Village Farm House). Check in at farm House. Then at evening Witchdoctor and Sikkimese cultural Show followed with dinner. Leisure overnight. Day 03: Gangtok sightseeing and Transfer to Darjeeling[BD]: Today early morning at 7am we will have a walk which is called the Organic Village walk. This walk highlights the history about the Last King of Sikkim about his family and about Kagyu sect ( Black Hat) Monastry. Then back to Farm House for breakfast. After transfer to Darjeeling on the way visit Rumtek Monastry. Check in at Hotel at Darjeeling. Leisure overnight. Day 04: Darjeeling sightseeing[BD] Today, our journey begin with our short excursion to Tiger Hill at early morning to see the view of sunrise overMt. Kanchendzonga. Upnon return to the hotel way, we will visit Yiga-Choling (Ghoom). Then, after breakfast we stroll around Darjeeling for sightseeing. At this juncture, we visit Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, inhabited by rare representatives of Himalayan fauna: Siberian tiger, Himalayan black bear, red panda, snow leopard and many other animal and bird species. Our next visit will be at Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Tibetan Refugee Self-Help Center, also known as a major center for the production of Tibetan carpets, woodwork and leather goods, and famous Tea Garden and Tea Factory of Darjeeling. Then in the evening walk around Darjeeling Day 05: Departure [B] Today after breakfast you will be escorted to Bhadrapur domestic airport of Nepal, Again pick up from Kathmandu airport and drop you to your hotel
6-Day Private Tour to Gangtok and Darjeeling from Kolkata Including Train Ride in Ghum
After departing Kolkata for your flight to Bagdogra, you’ll be driven to Darjeeling, a beautiful Himalayan city in West Bengal. The next day, head to Ghum (or Ghoom) and board the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (‘Toy Train’) to the summit to watch a gorgeous sunrise over the Himalayas.Your guide will then take you on a sightseeing tour of sites like Ghum Monastery (or Ghoom Monastery), the Batasia Loop War Memorial, Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park and the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute. In the evening, stroll through local markets with your guide and enjoy yummy Indian bites from food stalls (own expense).Your third and fourth days include free time and an enlightening sightseeing tour in Gangtok in the eastern Himalayas. On visits to several monasteries and religious institutions, you’ll learn about Tibetan Buddhism and browse collections of ancient artifacts and religious relics. You’ll then travel back to Kolkata to conclude your tour. Your knowledgeable local guide will teach you about the sites you visit, and you’ll have free time to explore on your own. You’ll stay in your choice of 4- or 5-star hotels, with daily breakfast and dinners and ground transportation by private, air-conditioned vehicle included. You can choose to pre-book your own flights or include them in the tour price. During your free time, you will have access to a private driver (at an additional cost).For details on each day of the tour, see the Itinerary section below.
3 Nights Gangtok with Tsomgo Lake
Day 01: NJP Rly Station / IXB Airport-Gangtok (120 km / 5 hrs)Arrival at Railway Station / Airport. Our representative will meet you on your arrival and assist you in your transfer to Gangtok and hotel accommodation. On arrival, check-in to hotel. Spend rest of the day at leisure.Overnight stay at Gangtok. Day 02: Gangtok Local SightseeingEnjoy early morning breakfast. Later proceed for a full-day sightseeing of Gangtok (at 5,500 ft.) at 7:00 hrs. Your sightseeing starts at Tashi view point, which offers spectacular view of the majestic Mount Kanchenjunga also called Mt. Khanchendzonga (world’s third highest peak at 28,208 ft). Next, visit two temples Ganesh Tok, dedicated to Hindu God Ganesha, and Hanuman Tok, dedicated to monkey God Hanuman. Both the temples offer spectacular panoramic view of the Gangtok town and of the snow capped peaks. Later, proceed to Flower Exhibition center in Gangtok. Sight variety of Orchids, flowering plants and shrubs. Further, visit Cottage Industry and Handicraft Centre, a unit to preserve and promote the ethnic arts and crafts of the state. Afterward, visit Namgyal Institute of Tibetology, whose foundation stone was laid by the 14th Dalai Lama in 1957. It’s a research centre to study on all things Tibetan. There is a museum, and a library, which stores some of the largest collections of Tibetan work after Tibet. Next, visit Dro-dul Chorten Stupa, a huge Buddhist monument marked by a golden top dome. Later visit Enchey Monastery, famous for its Chinese Pagoda style design, and one of the most recognized monastery in Sikkim. The famous masked dance Chaam is performed here every year, usually in December. Break for lunch at 1:00 hrs. After lunch (Own Expences), proceed for sightseeing at Banjakhri Falls, a scenic waterfall set amidst a beautiful landscaped garden reflecting Sikkim’s exotic flora and rich culture. After finishing for the day, at 4:00 pm, return to your hotel in Gangtok. Overnight Stay. Day 03: Excursion to Tsomgo LakeAfter breakfast, proceed for an excursion to Tsomgo Lake (located at an elevation of 12,400 ft), situated 34 km from Gangtok. Tsomgo Lake, also known as Changu Lake, is considered sacred by the locals of Sikkim. The lake is a visual delight for the visitors, owing to its picturesque surroundings. While during winter the lake becomes frozen, in summer it turns into a beautiful canvas of blossoming flowers. Return to Gangtok. Overnight stay at Gangtok hotel. (In case of Land slide or any other reason, Tsomgo Lake is closed; we will provided alternate sightseeing.) Day 04: Gangtok-NJP Rly Station / IXB airport (120 kms / 5 hrs)After breakfast, checkout of the hotel and get transferred to Railway Station / Airport for your onward journey.