3-Day Golden Circle and Ice Cave Adventure from Reykjavik

Day 1 - The Famous Golden Circle routeThe Golden Circle is first on the agenda with its three main attractions; Thingvellir, Geysir and Gullfoss. Thingvellir National park, an UNESCO’S world heritage site will be your first stop. After exploring all that the national park has to offer, you will head to Geysir, geothermal area. Explore the area on your own and walk among springs of all shapes and sizes. Gullfoss, the golden waterfall, is the last attraction of the popular Golden Circle route. This magnificent waterfall with its roaring water rushing into the canyon is the most visited one in Iceland. From Gullfoss, you will drive through the fruitful agricultural area of south Iceland towards ring road nr. 1. On your way, there will be possibilities for great sights all around. Next up, you will visit Skógafoss waterfall, and Seljalandsfoss waterfall, the one you can walk behind. You will spend the night in a country hotel just out of the small coastal town of Vík where we will have the possibility of catching the Northern lights if the conditions are right. Day 2 - Black sand beach & Jökulsárlón Glacier Lagoon Your day starts with a stop at Reynisfjara Black Sand Beach. The Atlantic Ocean really shows its force here, so be careful to follow the instructions from your tour guide. The basalt pillars, Reynisdrangar, rising from the sea just off shore are a sight not soon forgotten. From Reynisfjara, you will continue your journey towards the east. Vatnajökull glacier dominates the area, including the magnificent Jökulsárlón glacier lagoon filled with floating icebergs, which will be your next stop. After this day’s adventures, you will head to the Skaftafell area where you will spend the night. The group will, of course, also keep an eye out for the Northern lights that night if the conditions are right. Day 3 - Glacier Walk and Ice Caving On the last day of your 3 day adventure, you will go on an ice cave and glacier hiking adventure. The hike allows you to experience the stunning glacier landscape and once inside the cave, you will have plenty of time to explore the magical ice and take photos. New ice caves are formed each winter so we have to rely on nature to keep the temperature below the freezing point to make the scenery in and around the cave at its best. The weather in Iceland is ever-changing and we want to ensure that your traveling experience will be optimal. Your guide will, therefore, decide how it’s best to operate the tour each time. After your time at the glacier, you will head back to Reykjavík with some stops along the way including the Fjadrargljufur Canyon. We should be arriving back in the capital between 8 and 11 PM.