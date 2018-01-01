Welcome to The Golden Circle
Premium Small-Group Golden Circle Day Trip from Reykjavik
Start your tour with a complimentary hotel pickup in Reykjavik between 9am and 9:30am and then head out for a Golden Circle Adventure. The Golden Circle includes the greatest sights in Iceland, Thingvellir, Gulfoss and Geysir. Covering about 300km looping from Reykjavik into central Iceland and back again.The highlights of the tour include:Thingvellir: This pivotal landmark connects all the major events in the founding of the Icelandic commonwealth. It is also considered the best place on earth to view the North Atlantic divergent ridge. Efstidalur farm, which has been owned by the same family since 1850 and focuses on cattle farming, tourism and horse breeding. Enjoy their tasty farm-to-table food products, the spectacular mountain view and the friendly farm animals. Geysir: The highly active Geysir Hot Spring Area with boiling mud pits, exploding geysers and the lively Strokkur geyser which spouts water 30 meters (100 ft) into the air every few minutes. Gullfoss (the Golden Waterfall) is an iconic waterfall in Iceland offering a spectacular view of the forces and beauty of untouched nature. Located in South Iceland near the second largest glacier in Europe Langjokull Glacier. Kerid is a striking crater-lake filled with milky blue-green water amid stark black and deep red slopes. Geologists now believe it to be a collapsed magma chamber at the end of a volcanic eruption that occurred more than 6,000 years ago.We are always prepared to make an extra stop for photos along the way, and if we’re lucky, we’ll get to pull over to feed any Icelandic horses we pass at the side of the road.You can expect to be back to your hotel in Reykjavik between 5pm and 6pm. There is free WiFi on board so that you can share your images with friends and family instantly!
Golden Circle Day Trip from Reykjavik
The Golden Circle tour allows you to visit some of Iceland’s most stunning sights, starting with the Geysir geothermal area where the Strokkur geyser shoots a column of water up to 30 metres (98 ft.) into the air every 4-8 minutes in a thrilling display of nature’s forces. The visit continues with Gullfoss (Golden Falls) waterfall, created by the river Hvítá, which tumbles and plunges into a crevice some 32 m (105 ft.) deep.The Golden Circle tour also includes the historical and geological wonder that is Thingvellir National Park, where the American and Eurasian tectonic plates are pulling apart at a rate of a few centimetres per year.Additionally, the tour includes a visit to the idyllic Friðheimar greenhouse cultivation centre, where you can learn about the magic behind growing delicious, pesticide-free tomatoes and cucumbers with the aid of the geothermal heat that Iceland has in abundance.
3-Day Golden Circle and Ice Cave Adventure from Reykjavik
Day 1 - The Famous Golden Circle routeThe Golden Circle is first on the agenda with its three main attractions; Thingvellir, Geysir and Gullfoss. Thingvellir National park, an UNESCO’S world heritage site will be your first stop. After exploring all that the national park has to offer, you will head to Geysir, geothermal area. Explore the area on your own and walk among springs of all shapes and sizes. Gullfoss, the golden waterfall, is the last attraction of the popular Golden Circle route. This magnificent waterfall with its roaring water rushing into the canyon is the most visited one in Iceland. From Gullfoss, you will drive through the fruitful agricultural area of south Iceland towards ring road nr. 1. On your way, there will be possibilities for great sights all around. Next up, you will visit Skógafoss waterfall, and Seljalandsfoss waterfall, the one you can walk behind. You will spend the night in a country hotel just out of the small coastal town of Vík where we will have the possibility of catching the Northern lights if the conditions are right. Day 2 - Black sand beach & Jökulsárlón Glacier Lagoon Your day starts with a stop at Reynisfjara Black Sand Beach. The Atlantic Ocean really shows its force here, so be careful to follow the instructions from your tour guide. The basalt pillars, Reynisdrangar, rising from the sea just off shore are a sight not soon forgotten. From Reynisfjara, you will continue your journey towards the east. Vatnajökull glacier dominates the area, including the magnificent Jökulsárlón glacier lagoon filled with floating icebergs, which will be your next stop. After this day’s adventures, you will head to the Skaftafell area where you will spend the night. The group will, of course, also keep an eye out for the Northern lights that night if the conditions are right. Day 3 - Glacier Walk and Ice Caving On the last day of your 3 day adventure, you will go on an ice cave and glacier hiking adventure. The hike allows you to experience the stunning glacier landscape and once inside the cave, you will have plenty of time to explore the magical ice and take photos. New ice caves are formed each winter so we have to rely on nature to keep the temperature below the freezing point to make the scenery in and around the cave at its best. The weather in Iceland is ever-changing and we want to ensure that your traveling experience will be optimal. Your guide will, therefore, decide how it’s best to operate the tour each time. After your time at the glacier, you will head back to Reykjavík with some stops along the way including the Fjadrargljufur Canyon. We should be arriving back in the capital between 8 and 11 PM.
3-Day Golden Circle from Reyjavik with Blue Ice Cave
Day 1 The Golden Circle & Kerið Volcanic CraterSetting out from Reykjavík on the Golden circle route, first you’ll delve into the mysteries of Þingvellir, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This is the meeting point of the American and Eurasian tectonic plates, which have spread so far apart that it is possible to stroll directly between them. It is a nice feeling to stand with your right foot in Europe and the left one in America!The next stop features the biggest geysers found in the Haukadalur valley; Strokkur and Geysir. Gullfoss, the Golden Waterfall, is next. This is one of the most impressive waterfalls in Iceland. Finally, to add something unique to your experience, you will also visit the big volcanic crater called Kerið. At the end of the day, your accommodation awaits in Seljaland, a lovely country guesthouse located in a beautiful spot close to SeljalandsfossDay 2 South coast, the five waterfalls and black beach ReynisfjaraAfter a good night’s rest, your first stop today will be at the famous Seljalandsfoss waterfall, which is located beneath the famous Eyjafjallajokull volcano. Close by is the beautiful but less known waterfall Gljufrabui which you will also visit.Next up is the stunning Skogafoss, a drop of 60 m (200ft) of natural raw power that must be seen to be believed. You will then have the additional pleasure of visiting the secret waterfalls of Kvernufoss and Írafoss.Then it is on to Reynisfjara, a black sand beach nestling under Mt. Reynisfjall. Black basalt has been shaped into amazing different formations, most notably the famous Reynisdrangar. Beware the might of the Atlantic Ocean which looms with its powerful waves.Day 3 Glacier lagoon and the incredible Blue Ice caveToday, you set off in the morning for a totally unique experience. A visit to a natural stunning Blue Ice cave will be the highlight of the day. After a drive through the lovely village of Vik, you stop at the Skaftafell national park where the amazing views will take your breath away! You then continue to the Jökulsárlón glacier lagoon. This famous lagoon is filled with huge chunks of ice that have cracked off Breiðamerkurjökull glacier and float slowly out to sea. Some icebergs wash on shore, lying on the vivid black sand like diamonds on satin and from there, your Ice cave adventure will begin. The ice caves only form in the winter when glacial water freezes to create this unique natural phenomenon. Each season, the local glacier experts find the best caves to visit in an enjoyable and safe way. From the glacier lagoon, they drive you through the best of Icelandic highlands in a special Super Jeep to the ice cave. There you will have about an hour to explore and enjoy the magical blue caves. Please do not forget to bring your camera!
Golden Circle Express and Beer Tasting Tour
This combination tour allows you to take in both natural and historical sights of Iceland, as well as enjoy an informative and entertaining commentary at a local Reykjavik brewery while tasting many of their signature drinks. Complimentary pickup from hotels in the Reykjavik area start at 8am, and then the tour departs from Holtagarðar Bus Terminal at 8:30am. This tour is operated in a modern and comfortable coach with air-conditioning and heating, and free WIFI is offered on board. Several stops are made during the tour where passengers can purchase lunch, snacks or drinks, and bathrooms are available at all the stops as well.The first stop on any Golden Circle tour is to the Þingvellir National Park. If you are looking for some of the best photographic opportunities in Iceland, look no further than Þingvellir. You will be amazed at the vast greenery, the unspoiled nature and a view of Þingvallavatn, which is the largest natural lake in Iceland. The next attraction that you’ll visit is the stunning Gullfoss waterfall! The one thing that pictures cannot express is the sheer size and might of this waterfall, but when you get to see it close up, you will marvel at the power of nature, as you feel the spray of the glacial water upon your face - even from a distance. Walk down the path towards the waterfall and you can see the mass of water as it pours into the Hvítárgljúfur canyon – a sight that will surely take your breath away! Your Golden Circle tour doesn’t stop here. Next, you will move on to the Geysir Geothermal area. The steaming vents, sulphurous mud pots are just the beginning as you wait for the real show to begin – the erupting of the geysirs! It can take moments or minutes, but when the spring soars 20m into the air, you are in for a real treat! If you want to experience the undisturbed nature and dramatic landscape, this is the tour for you. The Golden Circle is one of the best things to do in Iceland, and definitely something to put on your bucket list. We will let you experience Iceland in the best possible way, with some Icelandic beer-tasting! Journey through the history of brewing in Iceland, taste delicious beer and other beverages from Ölgerðin’s main brewery, as well as a selection of ambitious beers from their award-winning craft brewery.This full-day combination tour ends at approximately 8 PM, with a drop-off at your original pick-up point or as close as possible.
Golden Circle Tour in Mini Bus
Everyone should experience The Golden Circle, whether you are young or old. On this trip you will see the highlights of Iceland and what's made it so captivating the world over. You will drive along glacial rivers and beautiful landscapes, on your way to the three jewels of the Icelandic crown; the Gullfoss waterfall, the Thingvellir valley, and the Geysir hot spring area. You will also stop at the town of Hveragerði, where You'll find a small exhibition about a 6.3-6.6 magnitude earthquake that took place in the town in 2008. If conditions allow it, the tour will make a short stop on the way to admire some of the famously friendly Icelandic horses before driving back to your hotel. Please note: Pick up starts 30 minutes before departure time. Please be ready at 08:30 at your pick-up location.