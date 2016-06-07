Welcome to Hanoi
Negotiate a passage past the ubiquitous knock-off merchants and you’ll find the original streets of the Old Quarter. Defiant real-deal farmers hawk their wares, while city folk breakfast on noodles, practise t’ai chi at dawn or play chess with goateed grandfathers.
Dine on the wild and wonderful at every corner, sample market wares, uncover an evolving arts scene, then sleep soundly in luxury for very little cost. Meet the people, delve into the past and witness the awakening of a Hanoi on the move.
Halong Bay Small Group Tour with Cruise, Lunch from Hanoi
Your Halong Bay tour begins with a 3.5-hour drive from the hectic pace in Vietnam's capital city, Hanoi, to the tranquil and beautiful Halong Bay. En route stop at the Hong Ngoc Humanity Center, a handicraft outlet developed to provide support to communities in the area including people's with disabilities. The handicrafts made at the center are available for you to purchase. On arrival in Halong City board the Chinese junk for your cruise on Halong Bay, famous for its lime karsts jutting out of the green waters creating a spectacular vista as nearly 2000 islands fill the bay. A UNESCO listed World Heritage site since 1994, Halong Bay means "Bay of the Descending Dragon". Legend has it that a long time ago when the Vietnamese were fighting off foreign invaders, the gods sent a family of dragons to assist in the fight. During the battle the dragons spat out jewels that would later become the islands that now are scattered around the bay. The cruise explores some of the grottos and caves that have formed in many of the islands that fill Halong Bay. Visit a fishing village where you learn about the culture and customs of the local inhabitants and enjoy a scrumptious seafood lunch on board the boat before returning to Hanoi.
Hanoi Street Food Walking Tour
Your walking tour begins in Hanoi’s largest covered market, Dong Xuan. Breathe in the aromatic scents wafting from street hawker stalls selling everything from exotic fruit to seafood. Led by a local guide, hear stories about the ingredients and history of Hanoi’s food culture and northern Vietnamese specialties.After sampling fruit and street snacks at the market, continue walking to Hanoi’s Old Quarter. Visit a local restaurant to watch the chefs at work, then dine on a famous local dish of pork crepes, called banh cuon. Then take a wander down Hanoi’s atmospheric lanes of houses, shops and street stalls, stopping to sample flame-grilled meat snacks at a local barbeque stall.To add something sweet to the menu, try the local specialty of fresh fruit served in a cup with crushed ice and condensed milk. Your evening walk ends with a visit to one of Hanoi’s best-kept secrets, a tucked-away cafe with amazing views over Hoan Kiem Lake. Here you can try the local favorite, egg coffee, or perhaps a chilled beer. Your tour ends here, so you can either continue exploring on your own, take a taxi or ask your guide for directions and suggestions.
Private Hanoi Arrival Transfer: Airport to Hotel
Travel from Hanoi Airport to your Hanoi hotel in a private vehicle. Transfer services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Vehicles used: Air-conditioned Sedan Car: 1 to 3 people Air-conditioned Minivan: 4 to 9 people At time of booking, you must include the following flight and hotel details: Arrival Flight Number Arrival Time Hotel Name (where you would like to be dropped off) Hotel Address Don't forget to book your Hotel to Airport transfers. Price is per person, based on 9 adults per car/vehicle.
Full Day Halong Bay Islands and Cave Tour from Hanoi
When visiting Hanoi, you won't want to miss Halong Bay, where a lot more than the famous limestone island formations await you.After pick-up at your hotel in Old Quater at 08 am, the bus ride through the Red River Delta is a great opportunity to see what daily life is like for Vietnamese farmers. Rice fields and water buffalo flank both sides of the road. The most interesting glimpses into rural life come during February and June, when whole families are busy transplanting the young rice plants to the growing fields.Arrive in Halong City tourist wharf around 12:00. Here you'll board a Traditional Wooden Junk and head into the bay. A fresh seafood lunch (Vegetarian available if requested) is served on the way out.The limestone bedrock and sheer cliffs of the countless islets have inspired local people to come up with equally fanciful names: Stone Dogs Island, Duck Island, Finger Island, Incense Burner Island, and Fighting Cocks Island, the symbol of Halong Bay.You will then head on to Thien Cung (Heavenly Palace Grotto), a magnificent and otherworldly caves. Explore their huge chambers adorned with stalactites and stalagmites of all kinds. Finally, enjoy 45-minutes of Kayaking or Bamboo boat around the islands and water tunnels and bask in the charm of this natural paradise.Around 4:30 pm you will be brought back to the Halong tourist wharf, where your vehicle is waiting to take you back to Hanoi. The trip ends at your hotel around 08 pm.
Full Day Hoa Lu and Tam Coc Tour from Hanoi Including Lunch
You’ll depart Hanoi in the early morning and head to Ninh Binh province where you’ll visit the ancient capital of Hoa Lu. Later, on arrival at the Tam Coc wharf you’ll explore the caves by sampan boat. Cycle to Bich Dong before returning to Hanoi. A Vietnamese buffet is included.Detailed Itinerary07:45: Pick-up at your accommodation in Hanoi’s Old Quarter08:15: Head out on the drive to Ninh Binh province10:00: Arrive at the ancient capital of Hoa Lu10:15: Visit the temples of King Dinh and King Le11:30: Arrive at Tam Coc wharf11:45: Buffet lunch featuring Vietnamese cuisine13:00: Sampan boat trip through the caves (90 minutes including rowman)15:00: Return to Tam Coc wharf for a short break15:15: Bike around countryside villages16:00: Shuttle leaves for Hanoi18:30: Arrive at your accommodation in Hanoi’s Old Quarter
Hanoi Airport Private Arrival Transfer
Our professional staff will be there awaiting you with the personal welcome signage ensuring that your transportation is ready for your comfortable drive in an AC vehicle.