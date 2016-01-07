Welcome to Quito
The city's crown jewel is its 'Old Town,' a Unesco World Heritage Site packed with colonial monuments and architectural treasures. No sterile museum mile, everyday life pulses along its handsomely restored blocks with 17th-century facades, picturesque plazas and magnificent art-filled churches. Travelers, and many locals too, head to the 'gringolandia' of the Mariscal, a compact area of guesthouses, travel agencies, ethnic eateries and teeming bars.
Top experiences in Quito
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Quito activities
Quito Arrival Transfers
When you land at Quito's Mariscal Sucre International Airport, your driver will meet you outside the customs area and escort you to your shared minivan. Then, sit back and relax on the drive to your Quito hotel. When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight arrival details and your accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to your driver.
Otavalo Marketplace with Optional Lunch
Depart from Quito through the Pan-American North Highway until arriving to Cayambe, where the passengers will have the opportunity to taste the delicious “Bizcochos de Cayambe”, a type of cracker or bread baked in a clay oven (greatly paired with local cheese or caramel sauce). Afterwards, we will make a brief stop at “Miralago”, to admire a wonderful view of Lago San Pablo, amazing views. The tour then continues to Otavalo where Otavaleños (natives) set up a market in which a bartering manner of shopping is taken place. The market hosts a variety of different handcrafted items. Passengers may choose between staying longer in Otavalo or go to visit to the leather shops at Cotacachi. On the way to Cotacachi, we will visit a traditional workshop of Andean instruments "Ñanda Mañachi" located in Peguche. In Cotacachi you have enough time to visit the village, the shops of leather goods and free time for lunch. Return to Quito picking up passengers in Otavalo.
Quito Departure Transfers
When your time in Quito is over, your professional driver will pick you up at your hotel and take you to the Mariscal Sucre International Airport. You'll travel by shared minivan and enjoy comfortable, reliable and convenient transportation. When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to your driver.
Half Day Quito City Tour
You’ll be picked up at your Quito hotel in the morning to begin your city tour. Take a panoramic drive through the financial neighborhood of Quito and La Mariscal. Take some time to stroll through the colonial streets and visit Independence Plaza, the Presidential Palace and Government's Palace. You’ll also visit several churches including La Basilica Church and San Francisco Church, built in the 17th century. Finally, head to the most famous hill in Quito, Panecillo Mirador, where you'll notice the contrast between colonial and modern Quito.Your guide will provide commentary on the sites you see throughout your tour. Afterward, you’ll be taken back to your hotel.
Cotopaxi Volcano Excursion from Quito
Pick up from your centrally hotel in Quito. It will start at approximately 8 am. Meet your guide and board a vehicle heading south of Quito and towards Cotopaxi National Park. On the way, you will take in the beautiful views of the Andes mountain range and gorgeous natural scenery. Once you get to Cotopaxi Volcano National Park, you will visit the Interpretation Center where you will learn more about the park’s unique biodiversity, and visit the Limpiopungo lagoon. . Take a short hike in the surrounding of Limpiopungo valley and amazing photos!. On the way to the Padre Rivas refuge, If weather permits you will have a walk for about 2 hours up to 16,000 feet (4,800 meters) above sea level.Enjoy of tipical ecuadorian menu lunch at a local hostería (if option selected) and finally return to Quito and be dropped-off at your hotel.
Quito Culinary Tour and Cooking Class
Experience the flavors and culture of Quito on this food tour! Meet your knowledgeable culinary guide and visit a food market to browse for fresh fruits and vegetables. Then, head to one of the oldest bakeries in Quito. See how traditional Ecuadorian quesadillas are made and sample the finished product while learning about Quito's food culture from your guide.Next, travel through backstreets to the southern part of Quito and admire the city’s historical architecture as you make your way to a local Quito home to test out your cooking skills during an Ecuadorian cooking class! Learn how to make authentic tamales and empanadas. Your expert chef will teach you how to perfect these authentic dishes before you get to taste these popular Ecuadorian dishes.