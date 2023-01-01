Museos Casa de la Cultura Ecuatoriana

Newly reopened following a full-scale makeover, Museos Casa de la Cultura encompasses three museums in a single bright, modern space. The expansive Museo de Arte Moderna (Modern Art Museum) features canvases by some of Ecuador’s most famous artists, including Oswaldo Guayasamín, Eduardo Kingman and Camilo Egas, while the Museo de Instrumentos Musicales houses a curious collection of musical instruments. The excellent new Museo Etnográfico (Ethnography Museum) has interesting exhibits highlighting the spiritual beliefs, lifestyle and festivals of Ecuador's indigenous peoples.