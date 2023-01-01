Casa Museo Guayasamín

In the former home of the legendary painter Oswaldo Guayasamín (1919–99), this wonderful museum houses the most complete collection of the artist's work. Guayasamín was also an avid collector, and the museum displays his outstanding collection of pre-Columbian ceramic, bone and metal pieces. Admission includes entry to the Capilla del Hombre gallery.

The pieces are arranged by theme – bowls, fertility figurines, burial masks etc; in the geometric designs and muted color schemes you can see the influence on Guayasamín’s work.

The museum also houses Guayasamín’s collection of religious art, including works by highly skilled indigenous artists from the Escuela Quiteña; there’s even a collection of bloody crucifixes (although Guayasamín was agnostic, he incorporated tortured, Christ-like images in his own work).

Guayasamín is buried alongside his friend, the writer Jorge Enrique Adoum, under a pine tree near the house.