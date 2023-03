Parque La Carolina’s most popular attraction is this peacefully set botanical garden with native habitats covering páramo (high-altitude Andean grasslands), cloud forest, wetlands and other areas, plus an orquideario (orchid greenhouse), ethnobotanical garden (exploring the plants used by indigenous groups) and Amazonian greenhouse. Accessed by a bridge, there’s also a kids' play/discovery area, a Japanese garden and a collection of more than 100 bonsai trees.