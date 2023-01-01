Mindalae – Museo Etnográfico de Artesanía de Ecuador

Just north of Mariscal Sucre, this worthwhile museum has displays on the spiritual beliefs and practices, artwork, clothing and utensils of Ecuador’s indigenous people. Start at the top with the 4th-floor shamanism exhibition and make your way down via the spiral staircase at the center of the unusual curved building. It's run by the fair-trade organization Fundación Sinchi Sacha, and there's an excellent shop selling indigenous crafts from across Ecuador.