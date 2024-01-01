Museo de Ciencias Naturales

Quito

To further acquaint yourself with Ecuador’s flora and fauna, head to the curious natural-history museum inside the Instituto Nacional de Bioversidad in Parque La Carolina. Contemplating the thousands of dead insects and arachnids on display is a good way to rile your nerves before a trip to the Oriente.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Central nave and altar inside La Compania de Jesus (Church of the Society of Jesus).

    Iglesia de la Compañía de Jesús

    3.08 MILES

    Capped by green-and-gold domes, La Compañía de Jesús is Quito’s most ornate church and a standout among the baroque splendors of the Old Town. Free guided…

  • TelefériQo

    TelefériQo

    2.15 MILES

    For spectacular views over Quito’s mountainous landscape, hop aboard this sky tram, one of the world's highest aerial lifts, that takes passengers on a 2…

  • Casa Museo Guayasamín

    Casa Museo Guayasamín

    1.19 MILES

    In the former home of the legendary painter Oswaldo Guayasamín (1919–99), this wonderful museum houses the most complete collection of the artist's work…

  • Capilla del Hombre

    Capilla del Hombre

    1.16 MILES

    One of the most important works of art in South America, Ecuadorian artist Oswaldo Guayasamín’s Capilla del Hombre stands next to the Casa Museo…

  • Palacio de Gobierno

    Palacio de Gobierno

    2.98 MILES

    The low white building on the northwestern side of Plaza Grande is the seat of the Ecuadorian presidency. Visitors can enter by joining a free guided tour…

  • Museos Casa de la Cultura Ecuatoriana

    Museos Casa de la Cultura Ecuatoriana

    1.77 MILES

    Newly reopened following a full-scale makeover, Museos Casa de la Cultura encompasses three museums in a single bright, modern space. The expansive Museo…

  • Mitad Del Mundo (Middle of the World) Monument near Quito, Ecuador.; Shutterstock ID 138504449; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    Mitad del Mundo

    12.8 MILES

    At the center of the Mitad del Mundo stands the centerpiece of the park: a 30m-high, stone trapezoidal monument topped by a brass globe containing a…

  • UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1900: Pre-Columbian civilization, La Tolita culture - Ecuador, 5th century b.C.-5th century A.D. Golden sun mask. From La Tolita Island. (Photo By DEA / G. DAGLI ORTI/De Agostini/Getty Images)

    Museo Nacional

    1.79 MILES

    Located in the circular, glass-plated, landmark building of the Casa de la Cultura is one of the country’s largest collections of Ecuadorian art, with…

Nearby Quito attractions

1. Jardín Botánico

0.05 MILES

Parque La Carolina’s most popular attraction is this peacefully set botanical garden with native habitats covering páramo (high-altitude Andean grasslands…

2. Vivarium

0.1 MILES

Provide fodder for your jungle fears with a visit to the Vivarium, home to 40 species of reptiles and amphibians including snakes, iguanas, turtles, frogs…

3. Parque La Carolina

0.18 MILES

North of Mariscal Sucre lies expansive Parque La Carolina. The attractively landscaped park fills on weekends with families who come out for paddleboats,…

4. Mundo Juvenil

0.18 MILES

An interactive museum featuring life-size animatronic dinosaurs, a planetarium, a library and a theater as well as temporary exhibitions are among the…

5. Centro Cultural Mexicano

0.85 MILES

Features great monthly exhibits of Mexican artists and other cultural events celebrating Mexican culture.

7. Mirador de Guápulo

1.15 MILES

The views from the lookout platform are magnificent: on a clear day, you can see Volcán Cayambe and Cerro Puntas as well as the upscale suburb of Cumbayá …

8. Capilla del Hombre

1.16 MILES

One of the most important works of art in South America, Ecuadorian artist Oswaldo Guayasamín’s Capilla del Hombre stands next to the Casa Museo…