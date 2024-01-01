To further acquaint yourself with Ecuador’s flora and fauna, head to the curious natural-history museum inside the Instituto Nacional de Bioversidad in Parque La Carolina. Contemplating the thousands of dead insects and arachnids on display is a good way to rile your nerves before a trip to the Oriente.
Museo de Ciencias Naturales
Quito
Contact
Address
