Completed in approximately 1450 at the height of the Incan empire, Machu Picchu was abandoned less than 100 years later following the Spanish conquest of Peru. Today it is considered by many to be the new spiritual center of the world.From Cusco, you'll be transferred to the railway station to enjoy your 4-hour scenic rail tour to Aguas Calientes. In order to meet various customer needs, you can choose from three different types of options.The Expedition option was created for adventurous passengers seeking comfort and security without the extra frills. Departing from Poroy train station, located approximately 15 minutes outside of Cusco, your journey to Machu Picchu begins! The seats have been reupholstered with indigenous fabrics, giving them a touch of local flavor. Snacks are available for purchase, as well as additional storage space for backpacks.The Vistadome option is a comfortable way to journey to Machu Picchu. Departing from Poroy train station, located approximately 15 minutes outside of Cusco, you'll enjoy beautiful panoramic windows to make the most of the spectacular scenery and allow for fantastic photo opportunities. Delicious snacks as well as hot and cold refreshments are served on the way (own expense).The Executive Class option departs from the Ollantaytambo train station, located approximately 1.5-hours from Cusco and make your way to Machu Picchu in comfort. Enjoy scenic panoramic views from the train, where you'll be seated in comfortable, padded chairs with a fold-out table for your convenience. Snacks and beverages are served on board the train for your enjoyment (own expense).Upon arrival at Aguas Calientes station, you'll board a small bus and head up to the ruins of the “sacred city”, Machu Picchu. Your expert guide will walk with you through the main streets of these amazing ruins. Stroll through town squares and climb delicately carved stone stairways. Esoteric wisdom holds Machu Picchu as the new spiritual center of the world. There will be time to be alone and fully embrace this magnificent wonder of the world, letting this once in a lifetime experience set in. In the afternoon you'll return to the train station in Aguas Calientes for the trip back to Cusco.IMPORTANT: Your passport detail is needed for the Machu Picchu Day Trip (Full name and Passport ID). Please provide your passport detail in the additional request box, otherwise the tour is not confirmed.
7-Day Lima and Cusco Tour with Overnight at Machu Picchu
Book a 7-day tour of both Lima and Cusco and don't worry about the daily schedule of a vacation in Peru. This extended tour, designed for both first-time visitors and savvy travelers alike, includes your hotel accommodation (with breakfast), transfers to and from the airports in Lima and Cusco, guided tours and much more! You'll spend the first two full days in Lima, the City of Kings, and capital of Peru. On the first day, you'll have a guided sightseeing tour of the city and explore the famous landmarks and areas of interest. On the second day, you'll enjoy a day of leisure. It is recommended that you visit the famous Temple of Pachacamac or spend the day at some of the renowned museums or simply go shopping. On the third day, you'll be taken to the airport to head to Cusco, the capital of the Incan empire. On your first day in Cusco, you'll visit the city, the famous San Blas neighborhood, the Palace of Inca Roca and Korikancha. On the fourth day, you'll have the opportunity to visit the archeological ruins which surround the city of Cusco. Head over to Sacsayhuaman to admire the large stone structures and enjoy panoramic views of Cusco and its rooftops. You'll also visit the archeological sites of Qenqo and Tambomachay before returning to Cusco for an afternoon of leisure. On day 5, you'll head to the train station and board the train to Aguas Calientes, the small village at the bottom of the mountain to Machu Picchu. Ascend to the citadel by bus and spend a few hours at the sacred site, both on a guided sightseeing tour and at your own pace. You'll stay the night in Aguas Calientes so that you can capture breathtaking views of Machu Picchu both at sunset and at sunrise. There will not be a better chance for postcard perfect pictures! Enjoy some free time at Machu Picchu or Aguas Calientes before returning to Cusco in the evening.Please see the itinerary field below for more detailed information.
Best of Peru 6-Day Cusco, Machu Picchu, and Lake Titicaca Tour
Day 1: ARRIVE IN CUSCOUpon your arrival at Cusco airport, your guide will meet you and share an overview of what you can expect over the course of the next 6 days as you are driven to your hotel. There's also an optional city tour of Cusco available (own expense). Overnight at a 3-star hotel: Casa Andina Classic or similar standardDay 2: SACRED VALLEY TOUR WITH CONNECTION TO AGUAS CALIENTESAfter breakfast, your guide will pick you up between 7:30 to 7:50am. You'll then drive to the Sacred Valley along the Urubamba River, visiting Pisac Market, the Pisac Inca site, Urubamba (lunch stop), and Ollantaytambo. Later board the train to Aguas Calientes.Overnight at 3-star hotels: Casa Andina, Santuario, Intipunku, Hatun Samay or Waman Hotel.DAY 3: MACHU PICCHU - CUSCOAfter breakfast, your guide will pick you up from the hotel and you'll board the bus up to Machu Picchu. Enjoy a guided tour of this iconic Inca site (around 3 hours), then have free time to explore the impressive citadel on your own. Later, take the bus down to Aguas Calientes for lunch (own expense). After lunch, board the train to Ollantaytaytambo, where you'll finish the trip with a drive back to Cusco.Overnight at 3-star hotels: Casa Andina Classic or similar standardDAY 4: GUIDED BUS TOUR FROM CUSCO TO PUNOAfter breakfast, you will be taken to the bus station for a guided bus tour en route to Puno from Cusco, with included drinks included and an English-speaking guide. Stop along the way in Andahuaylillas "The Sistine Chapel," Raqchi, Sisucani (lunch), La Raya (the border between Cusco and Puno), and Pucara.Overnight at 3-star hotels: Casa Andina Classic or similar standardDAY 5: FULL DAY UROS AND TAQUILE ISLAND - PUNOAfter breakfast, you'll be picked up before 7am at your hotel and head to the Puno port, where you'll board a motor boat and set off to explore Lake Titicaca. Sail for 30 minutes to reach Uros, a floating island made entirely out of reeds. Continue to Taquile Island to visit the famous weavers and enjoy a traditional lunch. End around 4:30pm when you're transferred back to your hotel.Overnight at 3-star hotels: Casa Andina Classic or similar standardDAY 6: DEPART FROM PUNOAfter breakfast, you will have 2 options to depart: Option A: Transfer from Puno to Juliaca (JUL) airport and take a flight back to Lima.Option B: Transfer to the bus station and board the bus back to Cusco arriving around 3:30pm.Please note: for guests who request to do a Lake Titicaca homestay, please bear in mind that you will have the overnight with your host family on day five at Amantani Island, returning back to Puno city on Day 6 around 4:00pm.
Hiram Bingham Luxury Train to Machu Picchu
After hotel pickup in Cusco, take a 20-minute drive to Poroy station, where a welcome drink is offered to you before you step on the train. As you sip your wine, admire the narrow-gauge '20s-style Belmond Hiram Bingham wagons dressed in blue and gold. Once you're on board, thread your way through a sparkling interior of brass and polished wood to find your elegantly upholstered seat. During the 3-hour ascent to the Aguas Calientes, the nearest station to Machu Picchu, explore the train’s observation platform, bar car and two dining wagons, where you’ll enjoy a 3-course lunch (see a sample menu in Itinerary below). Pair your meal with Peruvian, Argentinean and Chilean wines, among other beverages like Cusqueña beer and pisco sours.The meal isn't the only thing that makes this train ride special. Lend an appreciative ear as musicians perform traditional Peruvian songs with guitars and Cajon box drums. From the observation platform, take in jaw-dropping panoramas of the Andean scenery, including majestic mountainsides overlapping one another, verdant hills and yawning valleys along a course that follows the great Urubamba River. When you arrive at the Aguas Calientes station, board a shuttle bus specially reserved for Hiram Bingham passengers. You'll especially appreciate this when you see the hordes of people waiting for mass transport. The bus snakes up a road and arrives shortly at Machu Picchu, the Lost City of the Incas, nestled on a mountaintop at 7,000 feet (2,134 meters) above sea level. Stroll through the cloud-shrouded archaeological site with a guide who leads you through the ancient city’s main streets, ceremonial shrines, solar clock and precisely carved stairways. Learn about how the Incas designed the small city to be self-contained, built with agricultural terraces that fed its residents and watered by natural springs. After the guided tour, wander about the grounds on your own and then walk over to Belmond Sanctuary Lodge for afternoon tea. Enjoy scones and sandwiches with tea or coffee, or try appetizers and choose from a selection of wine.Take a shuttle bus back down to Aguas Calientes and settle into your seats aboard the Hiram Bingham. In the evening, head over to the dining car for a 4-course gourmet meal (see a sample menu below in Itinerary). You may find yourself joining the musicians in song and dance during the return journey to Cusco, where you’ll be transported back to your hotel.
Machu Picchu Guided Tour from Aguas Calientes
After arriving at the train station in Aguas Calientes,a reprenstative meets you for the short walk to the bus station. After a 25-minute bus ride (but ticket not included) arrive at Machu Picchu (entry not included) and begin a 2.5 hour guided tour during which the architecture and history of this 15th Century Incan archaeological site will come to life, including the Sun Temple and the Room of the Three Windows.After the guided tour, stay at Machu Picchu to explore on your own (the site closes at 5pm) including a hike up to Huayna Picchu (separate reservation and ticket required), Machu Picchu peak (separate reservation and ticket required) or the Sun Gate (no reservation or ticket required). Then take the bus back to Aguas Calientes (bus ticket not included) where you can board your train back to Cusco (train ticket not included) or enjoy the natural hot springs of Aguas Calientes (hot springs entry not included).
4-Day Trek to Machu Picchu Through the Inca Trail
Day 1: Cusco to Ollantaytambo to KM 82 and Trek to Wayllabamba Camp (11 kms) (L/D)Get picked up from your hotel in Cusco between 5am and 6am. Take the bus to the town of Ollantaytambo where you have an hour to enjoy breakfast on your own and purchase last minute snacks, water and walking sticks. Hop back on the bus and head to Piscacucho (KM 82) where the famous Inca Trail journey will begin. You will hike along rolling hills in the Vilcanota River Valley passing by several small archaeological sites. Then, you'll have lunch and relax before reaching Wayllabamba camp.Day 2: Trek to Pacaymayo Camp (10 kms) (B/L/D)Today is the most challenging day along the trail with a vertical hike of 6 km (5 hours) to reach Dead Woman's Pass at 4,215 meters followed by a 3 km hike down stone steps to reach Pacaymayo camp at 3,600m (approximately 2 hours). After breakfast, you'll take your time and rest as much as you feel necessary as you ascend more than 1,200 meters over the course of the morning. Just after you cross Dead Woman's Pass, you'll head slowly down to Pacaymayo Camp (3,660m) enjoying the scenery. Then, have lunch and take a well-deserved nap to the sounds of the nearby waterfalls and nature. Day 3: Trek to Wiñayhuayna High Jungle Camp (15 kms) (B/L/D)You'll have an unforgettable journey along ancient Inca stairways, mountain lakes, archaeological sites and humid jungle scenery. First, you'll hike uphill for one hour to reach the oval-shaped Pacaymayo archaeological site, This site is believed to have been a crop-storage structure. Hike one more hour to Runquracay Pass (3,950m) where you can climb to the tip-top of the mountain for incredible views. Then, you'll visit 2 more archaeological sites called Sayacmarca and Phuyupatamarca with your guide and have lunch along the way. By late afternoon, you will reach Wiñayhuayna High Jungle camp (2,650m) set above a river valley.Day 4: Machu Picchu and Return to Cusco (7 kms) (B)Wake up between 3:30 and 4:30am and have breakfast. Get on the trail early and head to the Wiñaywayna checkpoint, joining the lineup to wait for the gate to open at 5:30am. Once the gate opens, hike about an hour to reach the Sun Gate. Catch the first glimpses of light over the breathtaking ruins of Machu Picchu and continue down the final length of the trail for 40 minutes to reach the Machu Picchu archaeological complex. You will enjoy a guided tour and have time to explore it on your own, opting to hike Huayna Picchu if you'd like. Later, head to Aguas Calientes where you can explore the market close to the train station. Then, you'll board the train to Ollantaytambo where you'll board a bus back to Cusco and be dropped-off at Plaza San Francisco.