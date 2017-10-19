Welcome to San Juan & Around
Beyond its timeworn 15ft-thick walls, San Juan is far more than a collection of well-polished colonial-era artifacts – it’s also a mosaic of ever-evolving neighborhoods such as Santurce, which has a raw vitality fueled by street art, superb restaurants and a bar scene that takes over the streets at night.
And then there's the beaches. Silky ribbons of sand line San Juan's northern edge from swanky Condado to resort-filled Isla Verde. You can land at the airport and be splashing in the azure waters an hour later.
In early September 2017, San Juan was hit hard by Hurricane Maria, a Category 5 storm that formed hot on the heels of record-breaking Hurricane Irma; it was the strongest hurricane to make landfall in Puerto Rico in 89 years. While many buildings and roads sustained wind and flood damage, this city has endured wars, pirates and storms for centuries – with the help of its energetic and resourceful citizens, it will rebuild and remain the beautiful and captivating place it's always been.
Top experiences in San Juan & Around
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
-
José Enrique in San Juan & AroundBistro
-
Cocobana in San Juan & AroundVegetarian
-
Acapulco Taqueria Mexicana in San Juan & AroundMexican
-
Cafeteria Mallorca in San Juan & AroundPuerto Rican
-
El Nuevo Acuario in PiñonesPuerto Rican
-
Kasalta in San Juan & AroundCafe
-
Antojitos del Callejón in San Juan & AroundPuerto Rican
-
La Bombonera in San Juan & AroundPuerto Rican
-
Verde Mesa in San Juan & AroundCaribbean
-
Santurce Food Trucks in San Juan & AroundStreet Food
Recent articles
San Juan & Around activities
San Juan Snorkel and Picnic Cruise
Spread your wings and take a leisurely sail to a deserted island from San Juan. Cruising aboard the Barefoot IV Catamaran, this trip promises to be the highlight of your San Juan vacation!The tour takes you on a relaxing sail by catamaran to the uninhabited island of Icacos. Spend the morning exploring the island, collecting shells or swimming offshore in the crystal-clear Caribbean Sea. If you're a novice, you can receive professional instruction in the art of snorkeling.After you've worked up an appetite, enjoy a scrumptious picnic lunch freshly prepared onboard by the crew, accompanied by pina coladas and rum punch.After lunch, you'll anchor over a breathtaking coral reef, home to colorful tropical fish and underwater wonders.Then, after a full day at sea, it's time to hoist the sail for the return trip to San Juan, completing a truly different day in paradise!
Old San Juan Food Tour
Taste the local cuisine on a food tour of Old San Juan! Grab a bite of Puerto Rico’s rich culinary history on this small-group tour amidst one of the island’s most beautiful and historic neighborhoods, Old San Juan. This Puerto Rico food tour offers an intimate introduction to the dishes and flavors that make the country’s cooking so unique. Start your tour at either 10am, 3pm or 5pm from a central meeting point in the atmospheric neighborhood of Old San Juan. As you proceed on foot to your first tasting, immerse yourself in the area’s breathtaking French and Spanish architecture, some of which is more than 500 years old, listening as your guide explains the history of the location. After arriving at your first tasting stop, have a few delicious bites and learn about the diverse culinary influences, including Spanish, African and indigenous cuisines, that give Puerto Rican food its distinctive flavor. During your excursion you’ll sample sofrito, a delicious sauce often used as a base for other Puerto Rican dishes, and learn how to make mofongo, a local staple dish made with fried plantains. Top that off with rice and beans, Puerto Rican rum, and enjoy something extra sweet for dessert. Finish your gastronomic adventure with our handy guidebook and map, plus the knowledge and know-how to explore the colorful colonial architecture of Old San Juan.
Culebra Day Trip by Catamaran from Fajardo
At 9:30am, depart for Culebra from Puerto del Rey in Fajardo aboard a speedy, wave-piercing power catamaran – Caribe Spirit, Island Flyer or Eco Isleño – and get ready to explore some of the most beautiful out-of-the-way spots in the Caribbean! Lounge comfortably on deck as the power cat takes you on a smooth ride in a fraction of the time. Enjoy piña coladas, rum punch, soda, juice or iced tea from the bar as you take in gorgeous views of the Cordillera Islands.After an approximate 50-minute cruise, you’ll arrive at a beautiful reef – Carlos Rosario or the Luis Peña underwater nature preserve – located just off Culebra’s western shore, where your crew will anchor for 1.5 hours of snorkeling fun. Around 11:30am, a delicious lunch buffet will be served, including: fresh fruit; gourmet pasta salad; seafood or chicken salad; coleslaw or bean salad; freshly baked bread; sliced meats (turkey, ham, and pastrami or salami); sliced cheese; lettuce, tomatoes and pickles; chips; and cookies.Then it’s just 20 minutes to a deserted Culebra beach off the beaten path, where you’ll spend the rest of the afternoon swimming, snorkeling, beachcombing or sunbathing. (Underwater cameras and sunscreen are available for purchase on board.) Your captain will decide which beach is best, depending on weather conditions that day – most likely stunning Flamenco or a half-mile long beach on Culebrita, a tiny islet of the east coast of Culebra with outstanding views of St Thomas.Around 3pm, depart Culebra, cruising along the Marine Cordillera en route to Fajardo and arriving back at Marina Puerto Del Rey at 3:45 pm.
Old San Juan Walking Tour
Enjoy a comprehensive walking tour of San Juan led by writer David Rodríguez. You will visit some of San Juan's most famous sights and learn stories and facts that will bring these locations alive. On this walking tour you will experience the beauty of the city while learning about its history. This comprehensive city tour will allow you to discover San Juan in a small group for personalized attention! You will visit the following sights on your tour: Christopher Columbus' square and admire Puerto Rico's Old Casino Fort San Cristobal exterior view La Princesa Walkway and surrounding areas Plaza de Armas City Wall A Front View of La Fortaleza Christ Chapel and La Rogativa San Juan Cathedral and Ponce de León Tomb San Juan Gate
El Yunque Rainforest, Bioluminescent Bay Tour from San Juan
Your full-day tour starts with hotel pickup in San Juan for the drive to El Yunque Rainforest, the only tropical rain forest in the United States National Forest System and a must-see if you're a nature lover. Go on a hike to explore the different zones of the rain forest, and catch a 360-degree view of the forest and Atlantic Ocean during these 4 hours at the Forest. You can take a dip in a waterfall (optional) and learn about the natural history of the rain forest from your guide, who will tell you about its geology and ecology. Walk to the waterfall will take approximately 30-40 minutes each way. Hear about medicinal and toxic plants in the area, as well as pre-Colombian island history, and keep your eyes open for native wildlife. You might even learn some survival tips. After the hike, we will stop for lunch at a local restaurant (at own expense) before joining your guided nighttime bioluminescent bay kayak tour, which takes you into the mystical mangrove channels leading to Laguna Grande. Look into the water to see the glowing pyrodinium bahamense, microscopic planktons capable of producing natural light at the touch of your hand or paddle. Admire these amazing organisms up close as you paddle on a 2-person kayak through the mangroves for an estimate of 30-minutes, and learn from your eco-tour guide about this fragile and unique ecosystem. Once reached the lagoon, you will have some time to play with the water (from within the kayak) and receive more information, before we head back to the mangrove channels for another kayaking journey of approximately 30 minutes . Enjoy provided snacks at the end of the kayak tour before returning to San Juan. ** Due to hurricane Maria some areas of the Rainforest are currently closed. Rest assured, we continue to offer a similar experience on alternate trails and areas of the Forest and its surroundings **
El Yunque Rainforest Guided Hiking Tour
Your day trip to El Yunque Rainforest starts with hotel pickup in San Juan. When you arrive at the 28,000-acre (11,330-hectare) forest, which reaches an elevation of 3,624 feet (1,105 meters), begin your hike with your guide, who tells you about the area's natural history. Learn about a variety of subjects, from medicinal and toxic plant identification to geology, ecology, pre-Colombian island history, native wildlife, and survival tips. The area receives more than 100 billion gallons of rainfall each year, coming in brief rainbow showers that end almost as soon as they begin. El Yunque was first set aside for protection by Spain in 1876, making it one of the first natural reserves in the western hemisphere. Now managed by the US Forest Service, it's home to peaks, escarpments, streams, waterfalls, and verdant vegetation that represents different forest types, creating a biodiversity paradise. During your hiking tour, walk along short trails and explore the different forest zones. Visit an observation tower for a 360-degree of the landscape and Atlantic Ocean, including some of the Virgin Islands, and hike to a set of waterfalls inside the forest along a single-track trail. You can cool off with a dip in the refreshing water. ** Due to hurricane Maria some areas of the Rainforest are currently closed. Rest assured, we continue to offer a similar experience on alternate trails and areas of the Forest and its surroundings **