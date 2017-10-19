El Yunque Rainforest, Bioluminescent Bay Tour from San Juan

Your full-day tour starts with hotel pickup in San Juan for the drive to El Yunque Rainforest, the only tropical rain forest in the United States National Forest System and a must-see if you're a nature lover. Go on a hike to explore the different zones of the rain forest, and catch a 360-degree view of the forest and Atlantic Ocean during these 4 hours at the Forest. You can take a dip in a waterfall (optional) and learn about the natural history of the rain forest from your guide, who will tell you about its geology and ecology. Walk to the waterfall will take approximately 30-40 minutes each way. Hear about medicinal and toxic plants in the area, as well as pre-Colombian island history, and keep your eyes open for native wildlife. You might even learn some survival tips. After the hike, we will stop for lunch at a local restaurant (at own expense) before joining your guided nighttime bioluminescent bay kayak tour, which takes you into the mystical mangrove channels leading to Laguna Grande. Look into the water to see the glowing pyrodinium bahamense, microscopic planktons capable of producing natural light at the touch of your hand or paddle. Admire these amazing organisms up close as you paddle on a 2-person kayak through the mangroves for an estimate of 30-minutes, and learn from your eco-tour guide about this fragile and unique ecosystem. Once reached the lagoon, you will have some time to play with the water (from within the kayak) and receive more information, before we head back to the mangrove channels for another kayaking journey of approximately 30 minutes . Enjoy provided snacks at the end of the kayak tour before returning to San Juan. ** Due to hurricane Maria some areas of the Rainforest are currently closed. Rest assured, we continue to offer a similar experience on alternate trails and areas of the Forest and its surroundings **