San Juan, the rainbow-hued capital of Puerto Rico, is a vibrant hub for music, food, and culture, and the best way to explore is to roam its fascinating, fun-filled neighborhoods.

In Old San Juan, the sounds of salsa and reggaetón fill historic squares lined with Spanish townhomes. In arty Santurce, a passion for all things local brings a slew of concept boutiques, locavore restaurants, and cool coffee shops. In chic Condado and Isla Verde, luxe resorts tower over golden sands, where families throw themselves into myriad water sports and stroll along tree-lined boulevards dotted with chain stores and designer boutiques.

The upscale residential districts of Miramar, Isla Grande, and Ocean Park offer more pockets of interest for visitors – celebrity-helmed restaurants, art galleries, and live music venues. Despite rapid gentrification, San Juan remains true to itself, and it's a safe, welcoming, and accessible city for spontaneous wandering.

Here’s our selection of the best neighborhoods in San Juan.

The beautiful citadel of El Morro is one of San Juan’s crown jewels © Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Old San Juan

Best for a stroll through history

Occupying a narrow headland jutting out into the bay, Old San Juan is the historic heart of the city. You’ll need at least a day to fully explore the neighborhood’s historic showpieces, which stand testament to San Juan’s proud status as the second-oldest city in the Americas.

On 500-year-old cobblestone streets, chic boutique hotels and contemporary art galleries nudge up against trend-driven restaurants and sleek cocktail bars. Start your stroll on Calle San Sebastián, a picture-perfect introduction to Old San Juan, with pastel-painted buildings wrapped with wrought-iron balconies. In January, this busy thoroughfare is the stage for the annual Fiestas de San Sebastián, a dazzling celebration of Puerto Rican culture.

Allow a couple of hours to tour San Juan’s crown jewels – the beautiful citadels of El Morro and San Cristóbal – and gain a deeper understanding at the Museo de las Américas, which highlights San Juan’s rich cultural influences.

For dinner, take your pick of Old San Juan’s hot new restaurants, or go for an old favorite, such as the Italian bistro Bacaro, just a short walk from Plaza de Armas. Cap off the evening with a signature cocktail at Scryer Rum.

Calle Loíza

Best for shopping and partying

Running parallel to Condado and Ocean Park, Calle Loíza is San Juan’s best-loved art and nightlife strip. Known as the “Avenue of the Arts,” Calle Loíza has become emblematic of San Juan’s passion for restoration.

While it’s not a neighborhood in the classic sense, Calle Loíza has its own unique creative stamp – revamped buildings emblazoned with street art house dozens of cafés, restaurants, and artisan stores that channel Puerto Rico’s apoyololocal (shop local) movement.

Walkable and buzzing day or night, Calle Loíza offers endless diversions for foodies and night owls. A classic night out in Loíza might begin with a craft rum cocktail at El Bar Bero – barbershop by day, cocktail bar by night – followed by live salsa music and dancing at Piso Viejo (if you're in town on Thursdays, don’t miss the free salsa classes).

San Juan's colors radiate out from the shorefront © Martin Wheeler / EyeEm / Getty Images

Santurce

Best for art and music

Set back from the water, the revitalized Santurce district bursts with color and creativity. Bold street art, fashionable cocktail bars, and gastronomic temples orbit La Placita de Santurce, a historic farmers market that transforms after dark into one of the city’s top nightlife districts.

This is where you'll find some of the city's top restaurants, including Chef José Santaella’s namesake, showcasing the island’s rich cultural influences through dishes such as pasteles (pork wrapped in plantain-flour dough and cooked in banana leaves).

On weekends, dozens of live-music venues provide a stirring introduction to local folk-music styles, such as bomba and plena, while bars shake with the booming bass of reggaetón, the island soundtrack made internationally famous by Daddy Yankee.

Santurce is also home to one of the Caribbean’s most vibrant artistic communities. Stroll along Calle Cerra to see the district's iconic street art, which has its origins in the Santurce es Ley street art festival. Housed in a beautiful neoclassical building, Puerto Rico’s Museum of Art (MAP) assembles a fascinating timeline of Caribbean art. The world-class collection comprises more than 4000 artworks spanning the 14th to 19th centuries, including a superb collection of Pre-Raphaelite paintings.

Posh resorts and casino hotels rise above a swath of palm-fringed beaches at Condado © Franz-Marc Frei / Getty Images

Condado

Best for cool days by the water

Polished Condado draws families and water sports enthusiasts with its upbeat tropical vibe and abundant beach amenities. Posh resorts and casino hotels rise above a swath of palm-fringed beaches that shelve gently into clear, azure waters.

The neighborhood’s main drag, glitzy Avenida Ashford, has a smattering of interesting art deco architecture and an abundance of rooftop bars, gourmet restaurants, fashionable nightclubs, and designer boutiques.

Locals and visitors flock to the warm, calm waters of Condado’s centerpiece lagoon – a protected nature reserve – to kayak and paddleboard. Surrounded by mangroves, the lagoon is part of the San Juan Estuary, and it's not unusual to spot manatees, dolphins, stingrays, and turtles.

Note that currents can be strong at Condado's main beach; for families with young children, the sheltered cove at Playita de Condado is ideal for swimming and snorkeling. After a day of basking on the sand, skip the chain restaurants and dine at celebrity chef José Enrique’s James Beard–nominated bistro for dinner.

Ocean Park

Best for an energetic, inclusive experience

East of Condado, Ocean Park is a gated residential community of tree-lined streets lined with attractive homes. Its impressive collection of quality restaurants and nightlife hotspots draws a cosmopolitan mix of students and young professionals, with lots of LGBTIQ+ choices. Low-rise hotels overlook a pristine white-sand beach, which offers a more relaxed and inclusive vibe than neighboring Condado or Isla Verde.

Pedestrian-friendly Avenida McLeary forms the area’s buzzing food and nightlife nexus. For locals, Ocean Park's long and lovely beach is a place to get active; early morning brings sunrise yogis, paddleboarders, surfers, and fans of the beach-tennis craze that has exploded in San Juan.

Miramar

Best for well-heeled foodies

Across the lagoon from Condado, upscale Miramar is a quiet suburban neighborhood centered on two marinas and a gentrified harbor district. The main appeal for travelers is the fine-dining scene and the exclusive lounge bars, which draw a mixed crowd of local and expat professionals.

One of the hottest tickets in town is Ariel (formerly Augusto’s), an old-school European-inspired restaurant from acclaimed chef Ariel Rodríguez. Trademark dishes, such as Ossetra caviar with seared tuna and venison carpaccio, are accompanied by an exceptional wine list.

There's culture here too. One of Miramar’s most striking architectural landmarks, the state-of-the-art Conservatorio de Música de Puerto Rico, is housed in a grand 19th-century building with an eco-conscious green roof.

Isla Grande

Best for travelers with teens

Just west of Miramar, flanked by Fernando Luis Ribas Dominicci Airport, Isla Grande is the convention district. The main hook for visitors is Distrito T-Mobile, a flashy entertainment complex that was more than a decade in the making.

With live-music venues, movie theaters, restaurants, bars, and even a zip line at Toro Verde Urban Park, Distrito T-Mobile draws a busy crowd of locals and visiting families with teens.

While it’s unashamedly brash and commercial, there was a clear attempt to integrate Puerto Rican culture into the design. Public spaces are decorated with artworks and murals by local artists, and the restaurants surrounding the central “plaza” channel the locavore movement. Our top pick is La Central by Mario Pagán, a homage to Puerto Rico’s sugarcane and rum heritage.

Isla Verde basks behind a long and lovely beach © Israel Pabon / Shutterstock

Isla Verde

Best for beachfront amenities

Just a 10-minute drive from the airport, Isla Verde is perfect for travelers who like to have everything right on their doorstep. High-rise condos, luxurious hotels, and international restaurants line an oceanfront boulevard – Avenida Isla Verde – flanking a long beach. Don't forget to sip an artisanal Maya West beer at the buzzing Ocean Lab Brewing Co, an award-winning microbrewery on the beachfront.

What it lacks in historic character, Isla Verde more than makes up for with its broad crescent of gleaming white sand and clear waters. Local outfitters can organize everything from parasailing and windsurfing to sailing and scuba diving, and resorts offer wave runners, Hobie cats, and surfboards for rent. Take a surf class with Alejandro Moreda – one of Puerto Rico’s top pro-surfers – at Pine Grove Beach, just east of Isla Verde’s main beach.

Carolina and Piñones

Best for a relaxing local hangout

East of Isla Verde, the balneario (public beach) at Playa Carolina draws locals with a lively beach volleyball scene and low-key vibe. Continue further east and you’ll reach Piñones, a mangrove-fringed beach famous for its kiosks serving traditional Puerto Rican street food. Be sure to sample the local bacalaítos (codfish fritters) or alcapurrias (fried plantains stuffed with beef or crab).

A partly paved boardwalk skirts the oceanfront for four miles from Isla Verde to Piñones, and it's a good route for a morning or afternoon run, with great views, light traffic, and a tasty lunch at the finish line.

Another good way to get to know the area is to rent a bike and cycle along the boardwalk and adjacent streets; San Juan Bike Rental will deliver a well-maintained set of wheels to your hotel.