Playa Isla Verde

With countless tanned bodies lounging or flexing their biceps around the volleyball net, this urban beach basks in its reputation as the Copacabana of Puerto Rico. Serenity seekers may prefer to head west to Ocean Park but despite the crowds, this broad, mile-long swath of sand lying between Punta Las Marías and Piñones is an undeniable beauty, especially at sunset. Jet Skis, flyboards, beach chairs and umbrellas are all available to rent; banana boats and parasailing are on offer too.