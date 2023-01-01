Playa Luquillo

Along with its must-visit kioskos, Luquillo is synonymous with its fabulous – and hugely popular – beach. Set on a calm, northwest-facing bay and protected from the easterly trade winds, this arc of powder-soft sand is shaded by coco palms. And its raft of facilities and gentle slope into crystal-clear water make it perfect for families. Don't expect to have it to yourself, especially on weekends and holidays; just order a piña colada, enjoy the salsa rhythms and soak up the atmosphere.