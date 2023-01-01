La Mina Falls

At the time of research, La Mina Trail was closed for repair, due to reopen in 2021. Check the El Yunque National Forest website (www.fs.usda.gov/elyunque) or app for up-to-date information.

To marvel at these falls, or to take a splash in some water, take the steep 30- to 45-minute hike (0.7 miles) from the Palo Colorado information Center down the mountain to the base of the falls. Here you’ll find the 35ft water cascade, quite stunning in its natural beauty. The hike is lush and can get slippery – be sure to be wear walking shoes. This is a popular spot with families, groups and tours, so come early for tranquility.