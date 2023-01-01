Las Paylas

This series of natural waterslides in El Yunque's foothills is popular with locals, especially on weekends. The water bounces over boulders, ending in a crystal-clear swimming pool. The most confident slide down face first while others just enjoy the show. There's no public access but homeowners charge a small fee for visitors to pass through their property or to park their cars – #6051 has the best access. From there, a well-maintained path leads directly to the waterslides.