Playa La Pared

A block from Luquillo’s plaza, this is the place to catch a surf break, admire the sculpture by local artist Carlos Guzmán, grab a bite from a gourmet food truck and sip sundowners. To the east, a string of hard-to-reach bays stretching to Fajardo is part of a long-running conservation campaign known as the Northeast Ecological Corridor. Around a small headland to the west, Playa Azul’s more sheltered sandy crescent sits in front of high-rise condos of the same name.