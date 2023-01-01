Built in 1882, El Faro de las Cabezas de San Juan is Puerto Rico’s oldest lighthouse. Adorned with rich neoclassical detail and topped by a distinctive Spanish colonial tower, it overlooks the peninsula’s steep, craggy cliffs where the stormy Atlantic meets the Sonda de Vieques (Vieques Sound). At the time of research, the Cabezas de San Juan reserve is closed for repairs and maintenance.

Situated on a verdant headland in the like-named nature reserve, it houses a small nature center and an observation deck with splendid views. It can be visited as part of several tours offered in the Cabezas de San Juan Reserva Natural.