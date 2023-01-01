Puerto del Rey

Standing behind a breakwater 2 miles south of Fajardo and around 5.5 miles north of the ferry dock, this is one of the largest marinas (more than 1000 wet slips) in the region. Many yachts stop here to take advantage of the facilities and it is a hub for sailing, diving and fishing charters aimed at visitors.

The marina includes a complete village with a restaurant, market, laundry facilities, ATM, car rental and all manner of boat-hauling and maintenance capabilities. This is the place to ask around if you'd like to crew on a boat headed out to the Caribbean, back to the US mainland or even across the Atlantic.