Malecón de Naguabo

El Yunque & East Coast

One of the set locations for The Rum Diary movie, Naguabo's waterfront is a long, pleasant malecón (promenade) overlooking the bay, with dramatic views of Vieques, 10 miles out to sea, and Cayo Santiago, closer to shore. It's also worth stopping off for a leisurely seafood lunch at one of its waterfront restaurants. Neighboring Playa Húcares isn't much of a beach but just south across the bridge lies sandy Playa Tropical.

Two Victorian mansions stand like sentinels over the waterfront walkway, officially named Malecón Arturo Corsino. Both were built by a wealthy plantation owner during the height of the sugarcane era. One of the mansions, the Victorian Castillo Villa del Mar, is on the National Registry of Historic Places; it is in an abysmal state of disrepair. Next door, its sister mansion has been significantly restored, giving rise to hopes that both structures will eventually be returned to their former glory.

