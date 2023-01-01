El Hippie Petroglyphs

Outside the national park in El Yunque's foothills, several Taíno petroglyphs are carved onto two huge rocks along the Rio Blanco, just south of a swimming hole known as 'El Hippie.' Travelers can access the site on their own or, for a richer experience, arrange a local guide through your accommodations to discover the meaning behind the pre-Columbian symbols.

To access the site on your own, follow the turnoff after the small bridge on Hwy 191. Follow the signs that read 'Rio Hippie.' At the next bridge, take a left and follow the road toward its end. A local family offers parking (US$5) on their property and easy access to the petroglyphs. A sign is prominently displayed on their fence.