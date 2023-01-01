Reserva Natural Humacao Efraín Archilla Díez

Almost 3200 acres of former sugarcane plantation has been given back to nature at this gem of a nature reserve. Mangroves and palm trees provide shade for lagoons that serve as havens for myriad birds and fish; turtles and iguanas are easily spotted too. Kayak or paddleboard the placid waters, rent a bike or explore the nature trails on foot.

Bilingual signage provides interesting information about the reserve's flora and fauna. Fishing poles are available for rent (US$5 for three hours). Located just west of Punta Santiago.