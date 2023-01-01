Pioneering nonprofit Para la Naturaleza acquired 3408 acres of land in the Roosevelt Roads US Navy base for conservation purposes. Currently, it offers bike and kayak tours along the mangrove channels with the chance to spot birds and go snorkeling, as well as hiking tours to discover the history, flora and fauna of this protected space. There are volunteer activities available too. Make reservations in advance through the office in San Juan.
Medio Mundo y Daguao Reserva Natural
El Yunque & East Coast
