On the eastern side of Fajardo's peninsula, this small seaside park is edged by seafood restaurants looking across the water to Culebra. There's not much of a beach here but it's the launching point for several organized boat and kayak tours. Fishers can be convinced to take people for a boat ride to nearby islands – check at the fishers’s co-op.
Parque las Croabas
El Yunque & East Coast
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
11.62 MILES
El Yunque National Forest is one of Puerto Rico’s crown jewels with nearly 29,000 acres of lush, mountainous terrain scattered with waterfalls, rushing…
20.39 MILES
Stretching for a mile around a sheltered, horseshoe-shaped bay, Playa Flamenco (Flamenco Beach) is not only one of Culebra’s best beaches, it also makes a…
26.28 MILES
If you need a reason to hire a water taxi, Isla Culebrita (Culebrita Island) is it. This small island, just east of Playa Zoni, is part of the national…
21.49 MILES
Locals claim that the magnificent Bahía Mosquito (Mosquito Bay), a designated wildlife preserve located on the island of Vieques, about 2 miles east of…
Cabezas de San Juan Reserva Natural
0.73 MILES
A nodule of land on Puerto Rico’s northeast tip, this Para La Naturaleza–run reserve protects the Laguna Grande bioluminescent bay, rare flora and fauna,…
19.57 MILES
This remote thin, white-sand beach has one of the best snorkeling areas in Puerto Rico thanks to a barrier reef that almost encloses the beach's waters;…
Culebra National Wildlife Refuge
21.94 MILES
More than 20% of Culebra is part of a spectacular national wildlife refuge, which was signed into law more than 100 years ago. Most of it lies along the…
29.56 MILES
San Juan boasts one of the largest and most celebrated art museums in the Caribbean. Housed in a splendid neoclassical building that was once the city’s…
0.87 MILES
On the southwestern shore of Las Cabezas' peninsula, Playa Seven Seas is a sheltered, palm-shaded, horseshoe-shaped public beach. Quiet at times, it gets…
5.33 MILES
Standing behind a breakwater 2 miles south of Fajardo and around 5.5 miles north of the ferry dock, this is one of the largest marinas (more than 1000 wet…
6.02 MILES
A block from Luquillo’s plaza, this is the place to catch a surf break, admire the sculpture by local artist Carlos Guzmán, grab a bite from a gourmet…
6.91 MILES
Pioneering nonprofit Para la Naturaleza acquired 3408 acres of land in the Roosevelt Roads US Navy base for conservation purposes. Currently, it offers…
7.04 MILES
Along with its must-visit kioskos, Luquillo is synonymous with its fabulous – and hugely popular – beach. Set on a calm, northwest-facing bay and…
7.14 MILES
This series of natural waterslides in El Yunque's foothills is popular with locals, especially on weekends. The water bounces over boulders, ending in a…