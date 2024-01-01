Parque las Croabas

El Yunque & East Coast

On the eastern side of Fajardo's peninsula, this small seaside park is edged by seafood restaurants looking across the water to Culebra. There's not much of a beach here but it's the launching point for several organized boat and kayak tours. Fishers can be convinced to take people for a boat ride to nearby islands – check at the fishers’s co-op.

  • El Yunque National Forest

    El Yunque National Forest

    11.62 MILES

    El Yunque National Forest is one of Puerto Rico’s crown jewels with nearly 29,000 acres of lush, mountainous terrain scattered with waterfalls, rushing…

  • Military tank left behind on Culebra Beach. 482509777 outdoor, tree, island, usa, tropical, travel, sand, holiday, summer, sun, paradise, lagoon, caribbean, beach, tanks, blue, bay, sky, sea, beautiful, water, nature, palm, vacation, landscape, ocean, culebra, white, puerto, flamenco, rico

    Playa Flamenco

    20.39 MILES

    Stretching for a mile around a sheltered, horseshoe-shaped bay, Playa Flamenco (Flamenco Beach) is not only one of Culebra’s best beaches, it also makes a…

  • palm trees at Playa Tortuga (Turtle Beach) on Isla Culebrita, Puerto Rico

    Isla Culebrita

    26.28 MILES

    If you need a reason to hire a water taxi, Isla Culebrita (Culebrita Island) is it. This small island, just east of Playa Zoni, is part of the national…

  • B366R1 The sun setting over the Puerto Mosquito mangrove bay in Vieques, Puerto Rico. The bay is bioluminescent.. Image shot 2007. Exact date unknown. Bahía Mosquito

    Bahía Mosquito

    21.49 MILES

    Locals claim that the magnificent Bahía Mosquito (Mosquito Bay), a designated wildlife preserve located on the island of Vieques, about 2 miles east of…

  • The lighthouse at Cabezas de San Juan National Park in Fajardo, Puerto Rico; Shutterstock ID 2094186490; purchase_order: 65050; job: ; client: ; other: 2094186490

    Cabezas de San Juan Reserva Natural

    0.73 MILES

    A nodule of land on Puerto Rico’s northeast tip, this Para La Naturaleza–run reserve protects the Laguna Grande bioluminescent bay, rare flora and fauna,…

  • Playa Carlos Rosario

    Playa Carlos Rosario

    19.57 MILES

    This remote thin, white-sand beach has one of the best snorkeling areas in Puerto Rico thanks to a barrier reef that almost encloses the beach's waters;…

  • Culebra National Wildlife Refuge

    Culebra National Wildlife Refuge

    21.94 MILES

    More than 20% of Culebra is part of a spectacular national wildlife refuge, which was signed into law more than 100 years ago. Most of it lies along the…

  • SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - JUNE 04: The entrance of the Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico (Puerto Rican Museum of Art) on June 4, 2012 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo by Alfredo Sosa/The Christian Science Monitort

    Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico

    29.56 MILES

    San Juan boasts one of the largest and most celebrated art museums in the Caribbean. Housed in a splendid neoclassical building that was once the city’s…

