Wedged in between the high-rise hotel strip of Isla Verde and the rustic delights of Piñones, Balneario de Carolina is a fine, clean beach that's positioned right in front of Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (except for the periodic roar of jumbo jets overhead you'd never know it). Equipped with plenty of lifeguards, bathrooms, showers and barbecue pits, the beach is a party zone on weekends but you're likely to have it to yourself the rest of the week.