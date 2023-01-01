Plaza del Mercado de Río Piedras

If you enjoy the bustle of a traditional market where locals barter for everything from bananas to bacalao, this is for you. As much a scene as a place to shop, the market continues the colonial-era tradition of an indoor market that spills into the streets. The plaza's a short walk from the Río Piedras metro station and often hosts live music at weekends.

Four long blocks of shops and inexpensive restaurants lining Paseo de Diego and facing the market have been closed to auto traffic, turning the whole area into an outdoor mall. You can shop or just watch as the local citizens negotiate for everything from chuletas (pork chops) to camisas (shirts). The market and stores along Paseo de Diego open from early morning to late evening, Monday to Saturday.