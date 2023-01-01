This small but fascinating museum houses one of the largest collections of insects in the Caribbean. The three rooms contain case upon case of winged insects, jars of larvae big and small, even slides of microscopic creatures. The building also serves as a research center for entomologists at the University of Puerto Rico. Tours by resident experts are gladly given with advance notice. Located on the grounds of the university's Jardín Botánico, near the nursery.
Museo de Entomología y Biodiversidad Tropical
San Juan
Share