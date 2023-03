This 75-acre urban green lung has hiking trails through arches of bamboo leading to a lotus lagoon, an orchid garden with more than 30,000 flowers and a plantation of more than 120 species of palm. The air smells of blossoms, nutmeg and cinnamon trees. Pick up a free map at the small cafe and gift shop near the entrance. The garden is a 1-mile walk south of the Rio Piedras Tren Urbano station.