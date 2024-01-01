Museo del Niño de Carolina

San Juan

Kids love this sprawling hands-on museum in suburban San Juan. Interactive and fun displays focus on volcanoes, electricity and music, while dress-up areas, a minicity and construction sites let them play at being grown up. Outside, an MD-82 American Airlines plane is perfect for exploring; a small petting zoo and go-carts are also big hits. Perfect for a rainy day.

