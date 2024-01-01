Kids love this sprawling hands-on museum in suburban San Juan. Interactive and fun displays focus on volcanoes, electricity and music, while dress-up areas, a minicity and construction sites let them play at being grown up. Outside, an MD-82 American Airlines plane is perfect for exploring; a small petting zoo and go-carts are also big hits. Perfect for a rainy day.
Museo del Niño de Carolina
San Juan
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
14.65 MILES
El Yunque National Forest is one of Puerto Rico’s crown jewels with nearly 29,000 acres of lush, mountainous terrain scattered with waterfalls, rushing…
Cabezas de San Juan Reserva Natural
22.37 MILES
A nodule of land on Puerto Rico’s northeast tip, this Para La Naturaleza–run reserve protects the Laguna Grande bioluminescent bay, rare flora and fauna,…
10.84 MILES
A star of Old San Juan, brooding El Morro sits atop a headland, deterring would-be attackers. The 140ft walls (some up to 15ft thick) date to 1539 and it…
9.95 MILES
The city's second major fort is one of the largest Spanish-built military installations in the Americas. In its prime, it covered 27 acres with a maze of…
10.52 MILES
This museum presents an impressive overview of cultural development in the Americas, including indigenous, African and European influences. Four permanent…
8.66 MILES
This sheltered arc's raked sand, decent surf breaks, local action and a 17th-century Spanish fort shimmering in the distance are the hallmarks of what's…
27.3 MILES
The St Christopher canyon is so unexpected – both in location and appearance – that it takes many a breath away. The deep green chasm seemingly drops out…
6.75 MILES
San Juan boasts one of the largest and most celebrated art museums in the Caribbean. Housed in a splendid neoclassical building that was once the city’s…
Nearby San Juan attractions
2.93 MILES
Wedged in between the high-rise hotel strip of Isla Verde and the rustic delights of Piñones, Balneario de Carolina is a fine, clean beach that's…
2. Centro Cultural Ecoturístico de Piñones
3.02 MILES
This center hosts a number of cultural activities, many promoting Afro-Caribbean music and dance. It also houses the Corporación Piñones Se Integra, a…
4.09 MILES
With countless tanned bodies lounging or flexing their biceps around the volleyball net, this urban beach basks in its reputation as the Copacabana of…
4. Plaza del Mercado de Río Piedras
5.44 MILES
If you enjoy the bustle of a traditional market where locals barter for everything from bananas to bacalao, this is for you. As much a scene as a place to…
5. Museo de Historia, Antropología y Arte de Río Piedras
5.44 MILES
Puerto Rico's first national museum was founded in 1951, home to some of its most important cultural pieces, including Francisco Oller's El Velorio,…
5.89 MILES
Loíza's Cultural Center has several displays of masks and costumes worn during the town's popular Fiestas de Santiago Apostól. Glass cases also contain a…
7. Parroquia del Espíritu Santo y San Patricio
5.89 MILES
At the northern end of Plaza de Loíza, this neoclassic church stands proudly above the surrounding modest modern buildings. It dates from 1645 and takes…
8. Jardín Botánico de la Universidad de Puerto Rico
6.05 MILES
This 75-acre urban green lung has hiking trails through arches of bamboo leading to a lotus lagoon, an orchid garden with more than 30,000 flowers and a…