At the northern end of Plaza de Loíza, this neoclassic church stands proudly above the surrounding modest modern buildings. It dates from 1645 and takes its name from the patron saint of Ireland to honor Puerto Rico’s famous Irish mercenaries, who designed many of Old San Juan's fortifications. It is one of the oldest churches on the island.
Parroquia del Espíritu Santo y San Patricio
San Juan
