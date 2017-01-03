Welcome to Lisbon
Seven cinematic hillsides overlooking the Rio Tejo cradle Lisbon's postcard-perfect panorama of cobbled alleyways, ancient ruins and white-domed cathedrals – a captivating recipe crafted over centuries.
Beyond Bacalhau: Lisbon for Foodies
Dining in Lisbon is far more dynamic than navigating countless preparations of Portugal's beloved bacalhau (dried and salted cod fish; 365 recipes and counting!). While bacalhau à Brás (shredded cod with onions, eggs and potatoes; a Bairro Alto original) is never far, Lisbon's strategic seaside position on Europe's doorstep means a bounty of fresh seafood (octopus, tuna, monkfish, shrimp, sardines, clams, snails) rules the city's kitchens, from Michelin-starred restaurants to gourmet-food markets to countless corner tascas (taverns). Top-grade Alentejan beef beckons with juicy steaks and gourmet burgers; and you'll find everything from tantalising Indian curries to authentic Moroccan couscous in-between.
Last Call Lisbon!
The absence of open-container laws and cheap booze means Lisbon loves a night on the town! Don't be fooled by Bairro's Alto's sleepy daytime feel – by night, these narrow cobbled lanes transform into one of Europe's most raucous drinking addresses. Student dives, traditional fado houses, upscale wine bars and LGBT hotspots merrily coexist among the muddled mess. In Cais do Sodré, 'Pink Street' and environs are home to some of the city's classic nightclubs and best cocktail bars, while trendier megaclubs stretch along the waterfront from Santos to Santa Apolónia. Last call? Sunrise!
The Great Lisbon Earthquake
You couldn't blame your average lisboêta for thinking of the apocalypse when the ground gave way just before 10am on 1 November, 1755. What followed was up to eight astonishing minutes of city-shattering shaking spread across three tremors, followed 40 minutes later by a massive, city-engulfing tsunami, culminating in a week-long firestorm that incinerated what little was initially spared. Lisbon was decimated. Today, the modern city is shaped by that cataclysmic day – nearly everything is defined as before or after the earthquake – and the Pombaline architecture that defined post-quake Lisbon reconstruction counts as some of the first seismically protected constructions in Europe.
Miradouro Mania: Scenic City Views
Lisbon's trademark seven hills are peppered across the cityscape like lofty guardians of colour and history. Capped by a collection of terraces known as miradouros (viewpoints), a must-see web of no-filter-necessary views over Lisbon, the Tejo and beyond is formed. Our favourite miradouros – Portas do Sol, São Pedro de Alcântara, da Graça, da Nossa Senhora do Monte, Santa Luzia and, of course, Castelo de São Jorge – all offer stunning spots to get your bearings and while away afternoons overs bicas (espresso), elegant glasses of Touriga Nacional or refreshing pitchers of sangria, while rubbernecking the city's stupendous horizons.
Food and drink
Feitoria in BelémModern Portuguese
Alma in Bairro Alto, Chiado & Cais do SodréContemporary Portuguese
Ti-Natércia in Alfama, Castelo & GraçaPortuguese
Mercado da Ribeira in Bairro Alto, Chiado & Cais do SodréMarket
Gelataria Nannarella in Príncipe Real, Santos & EstrelaIce Cream
Cervejaria Ramiro in LisbonSeafood
Belcanto in Bairro Alto, Chiado & Cais do SodréPortuguese
Mercado da Baixa in Baixa & RossioMarket
O Zé da Mouraria in Alfama, Castelo & GraçaPortuguese
Bettina & Niccolò Corallo in Príncipe Real, Santos & EstrelaSweets
Lisbon activities
Sintra and Cascais Tour from Lisbon
Just a short trip away from Lisbon are the beautiful towns of Sintra and Cascais. Start your tour with the journey to Sintra. Visit Pena Park, where you will be amazed by the variety of trails, trees and other plants. Head to the Queen's Throne for an amazing view of the Pena National Palace (Palacio da Pena) and the Atlantic Ocean. Next, feel like Portuguese royalty as you enter the romantic Pena National Palace at the top of Sintra Mountain. See the Great Triton, the guardian of the palace, inspired by Manueline art. Inside the palace, admire the attention to detail in the bedrooms of the king and queen and the Arab Room. Leave the palace and follow your guide to the historical center of Sintra, where you’ll have free time to explore the town, to visit Sintra National Palace (where the Portuguese royalty of the 15th and 16th centuries used to spend the summer months) or have some lunch (own expense). For dessert, try a travesseiro or a queijada, two delicious local pastries. Next, admire the landscape of Sintra Natural Park, passing Quinta da Regaleira, Seteais Palace and the Palace of Monserrate on the way. Enjoy a photo opportunity at the cliffs of Roca Cape (Cabo da Roca), the westernmost point of Europe, and visit the surfer's paradise of Guincho Beach. Pass the cliff at Hell’s Mouth (Boca do Inferno), before stopping to stretch your legs along Cascais’ bay. Wander around the center of Cascais, a former fishing village and today a popular holiday spot. Follow your guide through narrow alleyways and see the traditional Portuguese white houses or enjoy some time relaxing at the beach. On the drive back to Lisbon where your tour concludes, soak up the scenic views along the Atlantic coast and in the town of Estoril.
Lisbon Food and Wine Small-Group Walking Tour
Begin your walking tour of Lisbon at Restauradores Square, the perfect spot to hear a bit of Lisbon history. Your informative local guide will tell you about Portugal’s Restoration years and what effect this period had on the places you will see during your three- to four-hour tour. Get on the move by exploring the magnetic neighborhood of Mouraria, a melting pot of cultures and one of the city’s most modern areas, where tourists don't often venture. Pass small churches, mosques and shops selling goods from far-away places. Learn about Fado, Portugal's own music genre that was declared a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, as you walk past the birthplace of the legendary Maria Severa (Fado’s first superstar). Next, visit a small, hidden bakery where traditional pastries and coffee will provide you with a tasty treat and another insight into local life in Lisbon. Then, walk past the beautiful Gothic-style Rossio train station, visit Rossio Square (Lisbon’s main square) and find out how much the city has changed since the devastating earthquake of 1755 that destroyed 85 percent of the city. Continue visiting historical landmarks, churches and other attractions before stopping again for a taste of Portuguese cheese and locally made marmalade. Then see the picturesque Carmo Square with its beautiful Carmo Convent, and walk up to the top of the famous Santa Justa funicular to enjoy wonderful views.Walk through the trendy old district of Chiado, an aristocratic quarter home to small shopping centers, boutiques, historical cafes and old bookstores. Compare it with Barrio Alto, Lisbon’s bohemian district and the center for nightlife. Then take a short ferry ride on the River Tagus toward the picturesque Cacilhas, where Portuguese green wine and freshly caught seafood awaits. Enjoy magnificent views from the south bank before returning to central Lisbon.
Fátima, Nazaré, and Óbidos Tour from Lisbon
While you are in Lisbon, head north on a day trip to the beautiful villages of Fátima, Nazaré and Óbidos. Get comfortable in an air-conditioned vehicle as you start your journey toward the town of Fátima, a once-sleepy rural village that became an important pilgrimage site when three shepherd children reported apparitions of the Virgin Mary in 1917. Visit the Sanctuary of Fatima, a basilica that honors the apparition and attracts millions of Catholic pilgrims every year who go to pay their respects to the shrine.Next, visit the 14th-century Batalha Monastery, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that illustrates the rich artistic heritage of the late 1300s. Discover the impressive royal burial site at the basilica’s Founder’s Chapel, where King João I, Queen Philippa of Lancaster and their son Prince Henry the Navigator were buried.Take a short break for lunch (own expense) in Nazaré, a quaint fishing town famous for its variety of restaurants and cafes. A popular summer retreat for the Portuguese, the village offers an interesting insight into local life. Next, head to the Nazaré cliffs and continue through the picturesque villages of Foz do Arelho and São Martinho do Porto. Admire views of agricultural fields and the Atlantic Ocean as you drive along the dramatic, cliff-lined coast.Finally, make your way to the medieval village of Óbidos. Founded in 208 BC, Óbidos is commonly known in Portugal as the 'wedding present town', as it was a gift from King Dinis to Queen Isabel on their wedding day in 1282. Follow your guide to one of the numerous wine shops and sample the Ginja liqueur, and then enjoy free time to explore the village’s medieval fortress, narrow streets, colorful houses and Gothic doorways and windows decorated with flowerpots and dazzling tiles. Grab a snack or browse around the tiny shops that offer a varied collection of beautiful handmade ceramic art before making your way back to Lisbon.
Lisbon Highlights Guided Walking Tour with Tram Ride
Your first stop on your guided walking tour of Lisbon is Rossio Square, the heart of the old and new Lisbon. The square was built in the 19th century and is paved with typical Portuguese cobblestones in the shape of waves. Next, visit Restauradores Square, where an obelisk stands tall, commemorating Portugal’s independence from Spain in 1640. From here, admire Liberdade Avenue, the Eden Theatre (one of the best examples of Portuguese Art Deco), and the 18th-century Foz Palace. Marvel at the intricate Neo-Manueline architecture of Rossio Central Station, which connects the city to Sintra through a 1.61-mile-long (2.6 km) tunnel and is considered to be one of the most important engineering works of Portugal from the 19th century.Next, learn about the Carnation Revolution as you visit beautiful Carmo Square, the very place where Portugal’s old dictatorial regime fell in 1974 after 48 years and where the Carmelite's Carmo Convent is located. Then walk through the elegant Chiado neighborhood, with its old cafés, boutiques, theaters and bookstores. Spend some time in this aristocratic quarter, one of the most interesting pedestrian areas in Lisbon, before enjoying a short trip on one of Lisbon’s vintage trams (fare included).When you get off the tram, wander through the small squares, twisting streets and blind alleys where the roofs almost touch each other of Alfama, a Moorish neighborhood and the oldest district in Lisbon. This is the birthplace of Fado, Portugal's own musical genre. Learn about this type of music as you pass the Fado Museum and some hidden Fado restaurants.Then admire the beauty of Sé de Lisboa cathedral, the city’s oldest church. End your tour in Commerce Square (Praça do Comércio), one of Europe’s largest squares that was for centuries a reception hall for visitors arriving by sea.
Lisbon Small-Group Gourmet Portuguese Food and Wine Tour
On this small-group gourmet tour of Lisbon, wind your way through the city’s beautiful streets and get a taste for the local cuisine with stops at traditional restaurants and bars, sampling delicacies like petiscos. Find out about Lisbon’s great cafés, such as the 18th-century Café Nicola — one of Lisbon’s most literary cafés and a place for tertúlias — and discover why Pastelaria Suiça is another landmark of Rossio. Try the famous Portuguese Codfish Cake with a glass of refreshing Green Wine, and learn about the Bairro Alto quarter. In the 20th century, the Bairro Alto became Lisbon’s bohemian quarter and the center for nightlife, full of bars, restaurants, and nightclubs. Stop at an atmospheric wine bar in the Bairro Alto for tapas and a glass of local white wine. Visit one of the most famous restaurants in Lisbon, Cervejaria da Trindade (brewery), famous for its seafood and steaks.Then it’s on to the steps of Calçada do Duque, two areas with a great variety of restaurants and nice views of the city. Learn the secrets of success at Manteigaria Silva, open since 1908, and see the delicious products on display, such as sausages, hams, and cheeses. Here, learn the history of Port, Portugal’s famous fortified wine, as you try it with a piece of delicious São Jorge cheese. Later, compare your Port with a typical Portuguese cherry brandy at A Ginjinha, and try a bacalhau fish cake at Tendinha.Continue to Portas de Santo Antão Street, one of the city’s main entrances, the Gates of Santo Antão. Finish your gourmet tour with a light meal (bread, cheese, sausage, and other local products) and a glass of Alentejo wine at the Neo-Moorish Casa do Alentejo, a 17th-century palace with one of the most intriguing interiors in the city.